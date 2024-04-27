It’s Time to Trash Tenney

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, representing the newly formed 24th Congressional District (that’s us) needs to be heaped on the political trash heap.

Let me count the ways.

She has purchased ads running on network affiliate television stations during prime local news broadcasts - among the most expensive airtime to purchase.

I certainly don’t mind a congress person spending a small fortune on TV ads, but there is one caveat to this blanket circulation of advertisements.

The ads are not paid for by Tenney’s campaign or personal funds. They are paid for by taxpayer dollars, as indicated by the on-screen disclaimer text which appears in each commercial.

Due to a political hack job, those ads were the result of ceratin political congressional approval funds. That’s right folks, Taxpayer Money paid for Claudia’s recent campaign. You and I paid for her ranting.

While not illegal under the current system, the ads do rise to the surface of very questionable. So, why is it so difficult to get the ‘Claudia Tenneys’ out of office? She has an enormous Republican war chest in a very tight house divide and the congressional addition of these taxpayer funded ads only makes removal of these political scabs and hacks more difficult.

Last week Congresswoman Tenney voted to Support Israel, Taiwan, Ban TikTok, and Secure the Border, but she voted "NO" to any support for Ukraine. Why?

Tenney is following the lead of her "God" Trump, who only supports helping Ukraine in the form of loans.

Trump is well known for admiring Russia’s dictator Putin and has his head strategically placed up Putin’s ass.

So when the foreign aid package was voted on last weekend, Tenney voted in the affirmative on TikTok to cut ties with its parent company or face a nationwide ban, $8.1 billion in funding to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China in its move against Taiwan and regional expansion, and $17 billion in offensive and defensive weapons for Israel, paired with just over $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and elsewhere.

When it came to vote on the question of a $61 billion funding in Putin’s campaign to wipe out Ukraine it was no surprise that Tenney, who has her head up Trump’s butt, voted "NO".

Her warped reasoning was in response to Trump’s input that aid to Ukraine should be in the form of a loan. “I care deeply about the courageous people of Ukraine and the perilous situation they face against Putin’s unprovoked invasion and his diabolical actions against civilians, and particularly children. However, once again, instead of outlining a long-term plan for addressing the war in Ukraine, we’re hastily throwing billions of taxpayer dollars at a problem without a clear solution or exit strategy,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “While I appreciate the bill’s provisions requiring a plan for taxpayer spending, it’s imprudent to vote on both the overall budget and spending details until after this plan is available for Congress to review. Before any funds are allocated, we owe every American taxpayer a clear path forward with a well-defined exit strategy.”

Hmm, just like the well-defined plans for Israel, or Taiwan?

Oh, don’t get me wrong, Tenney was one of 112 Republicans voting ‘No’ on the aid package to Ukraine, just showing how much power Trump sways over Republican Party members. 101 Republicans voted for it, and one Republican, Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, voted "present."

The Ukraine aid bill came to the floor after months of delay and despite staunch opposition from the hard right, including a threat from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to call a vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson if he allowed such a vote.

So, Tenney’s comments after the vote include:

• "President Biden has repeatedly failed to support our allies, fueling our adversaries and projecting weakness on the international stage, making it imperative that House Republicans provide strong and resolute leadership."

Really?

• "This week, the House demonstrated the necessity of supporting our allies while providing single-subject spending bills that restore regular order. This is essential to providing transparency and oversight to our legislative process.”

Except Ukraine?

• "We must continue to support Taiwan, whose security is critical to American interests in the region.”

Ukraine is not strategic to Europe and Putin’s attempt to weaken NATO?

• "In order to support Israel, our greatest ally, we must continue to provide them with the resources they need to defend themselves against Iranian-backed terrorist organizations."...

But defending Ukraine from Putin’s terror push is bad?

Bottom Line:

Tenney, who lives in Canandaigua, wants to win another term representing the 24th Congressional District. To do this she has tied her wagon 100% to Trump’s wishes demands. She knows her district is Republican Country and is assuring her sweep in the District as Democrats attempt to find a sacrificial lamb to overwhelming odds...and money.

By the way, the last Republican representative of our region was John Katko, who did not seek reelection.

Why? Because he a and a handful of true Republicans had the balls to stand up to Trump.

Obviously Tenney will never have the guts and brain power to question the authority of Trumpism.

I wonder what the likes of Tenney will do when Trump fades away?