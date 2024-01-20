Just how far do we go?

have mentioned it before, but in the old days, before the state and federal levels of government got involved, public welfare took on a whole different meaning and approach.

A local person was in charge of the ‘welfare’ situation. If a person was down on their luck, out of work, homeless, hungry, whatever - the local municipalities and chosen delegate took on the challenge of taking care of the situation.

Yes, money was allotted to the down and out, but with a stipulation. They had to perform work for the handout. Obviously, in situations of more dire need, the community came together. It was rely on family first, yourself, before money was allotted.

Dignity was kept to those relying on the government and a person in need actually worked and wanted to be off the public dole as soon as possible.

Yes, things have changed...drastically. In Wayne County, several thousand people have come to rely on welfare. This includes money for housing, food, heat, water, whatever.

We have come to the point where families refuse to take care of any other family member, shoving the responsibility to the counties, state and federal levels. Yes, there is monitoring, but nothing like the old ways.

Democrats are experts at giving the downtrodden/poorer/seniors/migrants/union/racial minorities just about anything and everything they want. Is this because elected politicians have a heart, or do they realize that these categories are powerful voting blocks.

Republicans likewise, know where their votes lie and either point legislation towards pro-lifers/bigots/Evangelists/business/the very rich, or anti immigration folks.

Now, both sides of the coin are hitting new lows.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has introduced the Unborn Child Support Act, to enable expecting mothers to receive child support payments during pregnancy.

Specifically, this bill allows the courts, in consultation with the mother, to grant child support payments during the prenatal period, extending retroactively to the physician-determined point of conception. Additionally, it provides flexibility for mothers who seek to avoid the involvement of the father by offering discretion as to whether those mothers receive child support.

“Every human life is important, and expecting mothers should have the physical, emotional, and financial support they need to reflect that,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“The Unborn Child Support Act provides mothers with the opportunity to access child support payments during pregnancy while giving them the flexibility to deny these payments, should they choose. I am honored to lead this bicameral legislation in the House and will continue to work to ensure mothers and their unborn children have the support they deserve from conception.”

Of course, this is completely contrary to the Republican goal of less government and no wild spending.

But Wait! Tenney and her gang were looking at ways of quelling the outcry from the majority of Americans naysayers upset about the Republican majority Supreme Court and reversal on the woman’s right to choose Roe vs. Wade case.

Imagine poorer women wanting abortions, but they and outsiders weighing the benefits of not getting an abortion for financial gain? Yeah, if it ever passed, it would definitely cut into the Dems’ hold on that sector.

On the Democrat side meanwhile, NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for continued federal funding for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). It is a federal program that assists households whose drinking water and/or wastewater services have been disconnected, or are about to be disconnected, because of inability to pay. Probably the lowest bill most households will encounter, but just how far is government willing to go in the race to keep their share of the electorate?

By the way, most elected officials with good intentions either way, soon turn into complete assholes looking to secure their jobs.