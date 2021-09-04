Let's play: "Build a Country"

Think about it, you have been fighting for over 30 years. If not the Russians, then the Americans and their allies.

Formed in 1994, the Taliban were made up of former Afghan resistance fighters, known collectively as mujahedeen, who fought the invading Soviet forces in the 1980s. They aimed to impose their interpretation of Islamic law on the country -- and remove any foreign influence.

The September 11, 2001, attack was orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who operated from inside of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. That is when the U.S. decided to invade the terrorist stronghold aiming to stop the Taliban from providing a safe-haven to al Qaeda -- and to stop al Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base of operations for terrorist activities.

Jump ahead 20 years. Suddenly, the Taliban grabbed the brass ring back, won the prize so many on all sides died for.

Now, they have to build a country practically from scratch. Every department, agency, diplomat, politician, treaty, document ever created is gone. Who the hell is going to write parking tickets and once written, where do you send them?, Who will decide innocence and guilty. Surely there must be something in Sharia Law for that.

Airport security may not be a problem (?), but what about air traffic controllers, baggage handlers, the guy waving the hand light thingie to ensure the plane gets in and out of the terminal?

Then there are the layers of politicians, police, purchasing agents, window washers and hotel personnel, all must be put in place and nearby neighboring countries are probably unwilling to help since you are a piranha. Hey, who wants to be an ambassador to Israel, Portugal, America?

Then there is the fact that most people in the country probably don’t like you, or whomever you choose.

Over the decades society has changed and there are probably some women and men, but especially women who think you are barbaric. A religious cleric is going to erase the last 20 years?

Western influence has upset the old apple cart and, hells bells, even the diets of the people you rule over have changed.

There is probably no foreign powers willing to give you aid, or loans and the whole economy is kaput. The currency of Afghanistan, which traditionally is issued by the nation’s central bank called Da Afghanistan Bank. It is nominally subdivided into 100 puls, although there are no pul coins currently in circulation. In August 2021, one U.S. dollar was exchanged for approximately 86 afghanis. “Hey, what is that pul worth today and whose picture is on the 20? The central bank is run by the guy toting an AR15?

Free markets? What will the new economy look like? How will trade within and outside the country be established? ATM machines? What is the trade rate today, this minute? Foreign investment, you gotta be kidding.

Now there are groups, more violent than you, who defy your leadership and government building you are attempting to establish. Money, whatever it is has gone missing due to some corrupt Taliban guy with his mitts in the till. Who do you trust?

“Yeah, we’re pretty harsh, but those new ‘Isis’ guys are over the damn. They want to kill us? We thought we were the freedom fighters? Who is going to be the Coke or Pepsi distributor”?

“Elections? What stinking elections.? The Grand Puba is the leader and that is that.”

When the new (?) Afghanistan somehow rises from the ashes, the uphill climb is headed for disaster. The Taliban already has enemies knocking on the door, waiting for every misstep. The majority of people already fear whatever move you plan to make and simply beating them with whips can only last for so long.

On top of everything else, the more educated, doctors, scientists, teachers, economists have fled the country with the help of the U.S. evacuation and across nearby borders.

Afghanistan has been a country in turmoil for hundreds of years and establishing a new society is not directly in sight. The ‘Build a Country’ scenario and those who undertake the task (probably without the educated women available), will be daunting at best.

The Taliban will have to not only watch their backs, but decide who within their ranks can transition fromweapons to diplomacy.