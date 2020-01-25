Marion Town Board presents Restore NY Project Completion Celebration

The Marion Town Board and Tom Salviski of Rock Realty Services, LLC will present The Restore NY Project Completion Celebration, taking place at 3803 S Main Street on January 27th at 4pm.

The completion of the major façade renovation was made possible by a sizeable Restore NY Grant. Five adjacent buildings that make up the majority of South Main Street, in downtown Marion, were the benefactor of $266,400 of grant funding, along with a matching component from the owner, Tom Salviski. While these buildings were built in the mid 1800

s, they have been lovingly restored to look like new again, while retaining the original characteristics and “period” components of architecture – using modern materials. Marion is proud to announce the completion of this restoration, and looks forward to having these buildings filled with various businesses. The message is: “We are open for business!”

The Grant application process kicked off in 2017. After Marion was selected to proceed, they spent much of 2017 and 2018 in the planning and engineering phase. The plans were approved by the State and historic preservation board in 2018, and bids were solicited in late 2018.

Work began in early 2019, and was finished by December of last year. Since the grant began, several new businesses have been welcomed: Tolleson’s Pizza, Lollypops and Polka Dots (2nd hand children’s clothing and supplies), and Silco Photography. There remains the former pharmacy space, 3500 square feet of available space, which is currently vacant and begging for a new occupant. The property owner has been in discussions with various potential businesses who have expressed interest, and expects to announce new businesses this year.

This event is an opportunity to recognize all of those involved who brought this special project to completion for the Town of Marion. The public is invited to celebrate.