Columns
Marion Town Board presents Restore NY Project Completion Celebration
The Marion Town Board and Tom Salviski of Rock Realty Services, LLC will present The Restore NY Project Completion Celebration, taking place at 3803 S Main Street on January 27th at 4pm.
The completion of the major façade renovation was made possible by a sizeable Restore NY Grant. Five adjacent buildings that make up the majority of South Main Street, in downtown Marion, were the benefactor of $266,400 of grant funding, along with a matching component from the owner, Tom Salviski. While these buildings were built in the mid 1800
s, they have been lovingly restored to look like new again, while retaining the original characteristics and “period” components of architecture – using modern materials. Marion is proud to announce the completion of this restoration, and looks forward to having these buildings filled with various businesses. The message is: “We are open for business!”
The Grant application process kicked off in 2017. After Marion was selected to proceed, they spent much of 2017 and 2018 in the planning and engineering phase. The plans were approved by the State and historic preservation board in 2018, and bids were solicited in late 2018.
Work began in early 2019, and was finished by December of last year. Since the grant began, several new businesses have been welcomed: Tolleson’s Pizza, Lollypops and Polka Dots (2nd hand children’s clothing and supplies), and Silco Photography. There remains the former pharmacy space, 3500 square feet of available space, which is currently vacant and begging for a new occupant. The property owner has been in discussions with various potential businesses who have expressed interest, and expects to announce new businesses this year.
This event is an opportunity to recognize all of those involved who brought this special project to completion for the Town of Marion. The public is invited to celebrate.
Latest News
Free Tax returns prepared by WayneCap program
WayneCAP (Wayne County Action Program, Inc.) and RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) are now taking appointments to have tax...
Gananda’s Coach Thomson celebrates 300 career wins
Leading the Gananda Blue Panthers to victory with a score of 57-43 over Williamson on Friday, January 17, Coach Jeff...
NY governor’s budget includes host of laws he wants passed
By Marina Villeneuve Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a $178 billion budget proposal this...
Recent Obituaries
Westbrook, Jeanne A.
ALTON: Age 89, passed away at home January 22, 2020. Born in Hornell, the daughter of the late Henry Tuttle,...
Barnes, Eunice Shepard
LYONS: Age 96, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, at Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons. Family and friends...
Muckey, Robert A.
WILLIAMSON: “Bob”; died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 62. Bob was born on May 28, 1957 in Lyons, New...