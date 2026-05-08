New York joins the "redistricting scramble"

Ahh, the every ten year U.S. Census. Often anticipated by states, cities, counties, towns and villages in the old days It was a method of not only gloating population growth, but how it collected federal and state tax dollars and how they were distributed to various municipalities.

Of course politicians figured out their own a way for both distributing cash and at the same time putting a feather in their cap for bringing home the bacon.

Both feds and state professional politicians were eagerly awaiting population figures to hopefully gain an advantage by either of the two major political parties in balancing/redistricting gains in both state and federal houses of governance. Yeah, the early days of puzzle pieces grew into a major redistricting known as gerrymandering. The puzzle pieces became somewhat unique as the party in favor manipulated maps to their own advantage.

Voting districts became a manipulated menagerie of unusual proportions carving out White, Black, Jewish, Republican, Democrat, whatever minorities and majorities could advantage the party in power. In some districts a person standing on a corner could be at the quasi-center point of three, or more voting combinations.

The voting districts became oblong, rectangular, jutting strings of preferred voters that really made a mess of where a voter would go to cast a ballot.

Yes, "the redistricting monster" became a valid (?) way of staying in power for paries and politicians, a way of ensuring dominance over the competition right, left, center, wherever.

Then came Trumpism. He suggested the best way of thwarting congressional and possibly senate loss numbers would be redistricting in Texas, a move local Republicans in power ate up.

That began the tit-for-tat as California Democrats joined in the redistricting ruckus. Soon, a number of Southern ‘Red’ states joined in setting the landscape for ‘Blue’ state reprisals.

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that its decision declaring Louisiana’s congressional map unconstitutional should go into effect immediately, clearing a major hurdle for the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to redraw its maps ahead of the midterms.

President Donald Trump flexed his grip on the GOP base in Indiana on Tuesday, vanquishing a majority of the Republican state senators who had dared cross him on redistricting.

New York Democrats’ push to overhaul the state’s redistricting process gained new steam in the wake of a the Supreme Court’s decision that weakened a landmark Civil Rights-era law, the latest sign that Democrats are prepared to embrace partisan gerrymandering in response to national political realities under President Donald Trump.

“The Supreme Court has been chipping away at our elections for years. It is clearly carrying out Donald Trump’s will with this decision,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X on Wednesday. “New York has always led the fight for voting rights and we’ll lead again.”

New York’s effort won’t affect he 2026 midterms, but Democrats are already looking forward to the Presidential war in 2028.

New York Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, a key architect of the state’s recent redistricting strategy, called the Supreme Court ruling a “five-alarm fire” and stressed the need to move forward with the amendment.

Republicans and good-government groups have blasted state Democrats for engaging in what could become an unending redistricting arms race coast to coast, something Trump and Republicans lit the fuse with in Texas.

Winning at all cost is something today’s political climate embraces and the divide will only hurt a democracy that seems to be worn down by political party fighting.

Democracy as we knew it is over.