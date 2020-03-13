Oh, boo-hoo, I can’t have those plastic bags for my cat poop

Believe it, or not! There were people complaining about the ban on plastic grocery bags that went into effect officially, last week. “But I use those bags to empty my cat liter box”. “Those bags were convenient and easier to carry.” “Why is the government being so petty about the grocery bags? What about all the other plastic bags we use?”

Scores of stupid comments about how the government is intruding into our everyday lives permeated the internet.

How about a reality check for all the stupid! Please read the story on Page C8, concerning the UN Study showing just a few of the drastic effects of climate change on our planet. People are dying out there, starving, migrating and fleeing the effects of and results of climate change. We, on the other hand, complain about having enough plastic grocery bags for out kitty liter?

Climate change has one result where it is extreme, the results mean the flight of the local population, along with all the violence that follows. Meanwhile we have political discord over building useless walls to keep the riffraff of migrants out. We, after all, must maintain OUR standard of life!

Hey, has anybody noticed the increase in storm damage and nightly features on the storm of the day in the United States? Extreme flooding, increases in tornadoes, snow storms, heat waves and hurricanes with millions/billions of dollars in damage have somehow been ignored by the masses.

We fake concern over cuts in climate laws and regulations, as long as the price of our cup of coffee does not increase drastically. We could care less about a fake president bowing out of the Paris Climate Accord, calling it a fraud and just so much hot air. Climate change? There is no such thing and if there was a bit of warming, it is all natural. So, damn it, give me back my plastic bags!

Oh, sure, show me pictures and studies of how plastics are polluting our oceans, how sea turtles and birds are dying as it wraps around their necks and fills their gullets. More boring studies on how we are digesting plastics in the foods we eat. All phooey – as I must find alternative ways to dispose of cat poop. How inconvenient for me!

Yes, all the Great Lakes show signs of flooding as water levels increase, but we can easily blame the government for that. Pshaw on that Plan 2014 and those evil people who want us, Americans, to suffer. So what, people elsewhere are inconvenienced, but I got my handy dandy poop bag. Besides, what difference can banning just those plastic bags do in the long run?

If it were up to me, I would ban all plastic bags, until such time as environmentally sound bags are fully developed.

I would strengthen pollution legislation to the max. Get us back in to the Paris Climate Accord and even make it tougher. I would promote more alternative energy sources, not fewer than the current administration proposes.

But wait! What about potential job losses and the stock exchange? Wouldn’t there be a time of “suffering” and a period of adjustment in thinking about the whole world and the changes it is going through?

In a simple word (or non-word), yup.

We are all going to have to get onboard with sacrifices to ensure the next generations have a place and economy. In short, find another way to get rid of your damn cat poop.