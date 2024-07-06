Oh, "For God's sake"

The dictionary defines the phrase "For God’s sake", as an exclamation of impatience, annoyance, urgency, desperation or pleading.

That is one definition I totally agree with.

It took literal form in 1957 when the phrase "In God we trust" appeared on all American currency, but its controversial history goes back much further than that.

It seems Americans and American politicians wanted to separate themselves, with a bit of paranoia, from atheist, communist Soviets. After all, we are a Christian nation, built on Christian principles..

According to an article by Austin Harvey: " In 1861, a Christian minister named Reverend M. R. Watkinson of Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, penned a letter to Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase petitioning for “the recognition of the Almighty God in some form on our coins.” In part, Watkinson’s suggestion was intended to improve the morale of Union soldiers, assuming that if they had the blessing of God on their side, they would prevail in the war. What’s more, Union states wanted to display what they truly stood for to the outside world."

So, basically the Christian god gave us the right to kill, even Christians and an assortment of heathens. of course, because we were just! I could never really figure that logic.

Regardless, through numerous wars Americans were ‘just’ because, obviously, God was on our side.????

Okay, now follow that through with this logical conclusion. In many European countries, slavery was abolished relatively early. Nevertheless, many European countries continued participating in the transatlantic slave trade into the 19th century.

The transatlantic slave trade shipped about 13 million Africans across the Atlantic over 400 years. The leading transatlantic slave-trading nations, ranked by trade volume, were the Portuguese, the British, the Spanish, the French, the Dutch, and the Danish.

In 1803, Denmark-Norway became the first nation in Europe to ban the African slave trade.

Mind you, there are,, by definition. "Christian nations". Yup, the good old U.S. was one of the last "Christian nations" to do away with slavery.

Sure, we still continued to socially enslave peoples through the next century and even today, but there seemed to be a certain ‘Christian’ justification.

Although organized Christian churches have divided into numerous branches and beliefs and church attendance is dropping faster than a speeding bullet, there are those who cling to the idea that we are a Christian nation.

Abortion is bad, but capital punishment is good. Put the ten commandments in public schools, a bible for teaching purposes in public classes is good Christian logic.

But Wait!

I thought the founding fathers wanted separation of church and state to prevent a repeat of old European/Western civilization-prosecutions?

So, how do bible-toting Christians justify total support of the most anti-religious guy as a roaring politician and movement?

This is not to be laid upon the current Republican presidential candidate alone. He is only a symptom of an overall decay in our society.

Some "Christian" branches are accepting of women in hierarchy roles, while most are not. This, even though we frown upon eastern religions practices of denying women in most roles in their societies.

There are now religious voices that want the abortion and right to life movement to go further. Perhaps any form of birth control is contrary to religious beliefs.

There are religious voices that call for certain separation of peoples and thoughts that go way further than the old thinking of separation of church and state.

It has become a very slippery slope - away from any man-made constitution, law and logic.

Oh, For God’s sake, wake up and smell the stink.