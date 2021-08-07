Oh that silly COVID thing

No one wants to catch a virus that can possibly kill. At this point who, or what is responsible for the pandemic must be secondary to reality.

So far there have been 39,895,980 cases in the U.S. and 629,862 deaths - and that is nothing to sneeze at. Worldwide there have been 199,758,952 cases with 4,252,547 deaths. (As of Tuesday).

In China, the reported home base for the pandemic, they are reporting 93,193 cases and 4,636 deaths, but quite frankly they are lying through their teeth. Recent reports have outbreaks of COVID-19 spreading throughout areas.

The daily media pukes up “Breaking News” on COVID deaths (make that more than hourly news breaks) faster than a speeding bullet.

Wear masks, don’t wear masks, social distancing, no social distancing, numbers of people with one shot, two shots, no shots, people who totally refuse and COVID ideas, people who absorb everything.

According to the Poytner Report, “The science seems to be settling on these facts: If you’re vaccinated, you’re extremely likely to be protected from serious illness or death from COVID-19. It also seems more prudent to look at the number of hospitalizations as opposed to positive cases. And mask-wearing and social distancing still remain effective ways to limit the spread

Then, there are the experts: “Blame this guy, political party, governor, senator, guy on the street”. Then there are: Fights breaking out due to COVID frustrations and changes, vaccinations for kids, the old, by race, nationality, sex. “Don’t get the shot if you already had Covid”, Questions about pregnancy and vaccinations. Heads are swirling with yes, no, maybe. Should we lift restrictions, or should we keep them in place?

I’m pretty sure Doctor Everybody misspoke six months ago, so obviously they are hiding or lying about something. Just as life for many Americans was returning to some semblance of normalcy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all of us, even the vaccinated, start wearing masks again in parts of the country where COVID-19 is surging.

Why?

Medical reports on new variants, or another wave of infections really was no surprise. South Africa, England, Europe, Asia all had additional outbreaks of the Delta COVID variant. In the U.S. we became complacent when numbers dropped, but the medical community knew better. Our vaccination rates dropped like a rock, after any good news.

after a Johns Hopkins report in December 2020, news media reported a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and since then, other variants have been identified and are under investigation. The new variants raise questions: Are people more at risk for getting sick? Will the COVID-19 vaccines still work? Are there new or different things you should do now to keep your family safe?

This uptick in COVID renewal is partially due to stubbornness and denial.

Now, for the truth.

• Yes, mutations in viruses — including the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic — are neither new nor unexpected. Nature has taught us that.

• Yes, children will return to classrooms when schools reopen.

• We most probably will mask our school age children in the Fall.

• More companies and government agencies will either demand fully vaccinationated employees, or weekly testing as a precursor to work.

• Somewhere down the line a third booster shot will most probably appear.

• There will always be naysayers who either deny COVID, or use the personal freedom angle (Mandates). Hey, I’m strong, young and hate shots. “They make me sick. I never even get the flu shots ‘cuz I’m impregnable.”

• Yes, more pandemics are in our future. Nature has taught us that.

• Yes, politicians will use the pandemic for talking/blaming points.

• No, COVID is NOT race, age, class specific.

• Yes, some people who have been vaccinated and unvaccinated children can still be spreaders, or still catch COVID in its various variations, but most probably not get as sick as the unvaccinated

• Yes, the drug makers produced viable vaccinations with varying strengths in record time...because they had to.

• No, this COVID thing will simply not disappear

• Yes, we will probably, in the coming weeks and months, go backwards in masking, distancing and certain shutdowns.

Bottom line, just get the damn shot.