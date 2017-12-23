Pats Sack Quack

Even Tom Brady’s best pal isn’t safe from getting sent to the showers by Bill Belichick.

The man certainly plays no favorites; not with media, not players, not assistant coaches, not trainers, and apparently not greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

Both men may be closer to the end of their tenures in Foxboro than we thought. The cracks are getting wider and the tells are getting louder.

Fact: before the 2017 season, the Patriots went on an uncharacteristic free agent spree after the greatest Super Bowl comeback in the game’s history.

Fact: the team traded away two quarterbacks, the second of which was the highest-selected at the position in Belichick’s reign.

Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be the Steve Young/Aaron Rodgers-type successor to Brady the way the pair of aforementioned passers were to Montana and Rice. Pats owner, Robert Kraft, should know; he need only look across the division to the Bills and Dolphins to learn how hard it is to replace legends worthy of busts in Canton with a string of busts.

Or, he should know first-hand what happens when a Mt. Rushmore head coach has power stripped from him due to an owner who pulls rank.

Kraft lost Bill Parcells to the New York Jets after he insisted The Big Tuna draft the late Terry Glenn.

He will eventually lose Brady due to age. All the health food and fountain-of-youth advancements Amazon’d to his front porch can’t reverse the clock to 2001. But did Kraft cost himself Bill Belichick sooner than he’d expect?

The Patriots didn’t just trade a second round passer for a second round pick in 2018. They traded a guy who went from Brady’s shadow to getting franchised in the shadows of the stadium where Brady grew-up watching the man whom many considered the GOAT before No. 12.

Why?

The story isn’t clear, but nobody denies the relationship between Brady and Kraft makes the Tony Romo-Jerry Jones bromance look so 2016. And once again, Kraft may have trumped a head coach for a player he wanted more than the possibility of becoming the New York Yankees of NFL history.

It’s the only pinstriped comparison Red Sox fans in the colonies would enjoy, and one that could actually bump it’s boys of summer to No. 2.

But no. That’s over. Garoppolo is gone with Tom Brady’s wins. And in response to the trade where a would-be heir apparent could continue a tradition of dominance for Belichick, and perhaps HIS heir apparent, Josh McDaniels, the man who made Boston forget Parcells and put the Pats on-par with the Red Sox and beyond the Celtics and Bruins has sacked Brady’s personal trainer.

Kraft may be president, Brady may be king, but Belichick is the guy ultimately pulling the strings.

And why shouldn’t he be?

But, wait. There’s more.

Word is that Alex Guerrero, the GOAT’s guru, may have a resume you have heard of before.

As in, a non-existent resume.

He supposedly studied his craft at Samara University, which like Everest in Rochester, no longer exists.

Remember Dr. Anthony Galea? He’s a Canadian doctor of questionable reputation with a clientele of athletes such as Alex Rodriguez and Tiger Woods, along with an Olympic swimmer, Dara Torres–who somehow won gold in her 40s.

Anything stick-out yet?

How about Tony Bosch and Biogenesis? Bosch supppsedly “earned” his degree from Central America Health Sciences University in Belize. What? There isn’t one closer? Like here?

Ever hear about a guy named Victor Conte? The former Tower of Power bassist (look it up) dropped-out of Fresno City College before starting BALCO in 1984. Their clientele included convicted felon, Marion Jones, Jason Giambi and Barry Bonds, the latter whom has yet to sue writers and publishers who have made careers exposing the “Home Run King” for PED usage.

And who could forget Roger Clemens’ personal trainer, Brian McNamee, who lied about earning a doctorate from that Ph.D factory–Columbus University of Louisiana?

These guys all have one thing in common:

They’ve done what life fails to do.

They’ve extended youth.

They’ve made age nothing but a number.

And somehow, they all have less collective education than a DeVry grad.

It’s one thing to drop-out of Harvard and start Microsoft or Facebook. It’s another to become Santa to the biggest athletes in America with a degree from Elf U.

What else?

They’ve each needed lawyer-up. Some have seen prison time.

And unlike Father Time, none of them have out-run the authorities.

And Bill Belichick saw it coming like a fake Ben Roethlisberger spike. Say what you want about the Pats to cheating; this isn’t deflated footballs stealing signals. The parallels are too common and a legacy would be completely implode in the event Brady’s bud fits the mold.

Belichick did the right thing and showed Guerrero the door. No more road game flights with the fellas. No more sideline passes. No more private Brady body massages after treatment in the Pats locker room. He hasn’t been ostracized, he’s just been ousted like any other non-Pats employee.

They have a legacy to uphold. They have a Super Bowl to win. And they could have carried on, with Brady handing the baton to Jimmy G, with perhaps more of a return in a trade to stock for another run with a fresh face.

Instead, the most famous Bobby K in Massachusetts since The Bobby K sacrificed his franchise’s future so his adopted kid could get his way.

The Belichick Way? Nobody, not even the greatest to play the game, is bigger than the team.

Not the owner, not the star, and certainly not some dude who can’t get a job at Planet Fitness.

You’d think a multi-billionaire may have learned from his own past, or from Jerry Jones’ divorce from Jimmy Johnson.

Bill Belichick has learned from his days in Cleveland. And nothing he can control will stop him and his team from winning another Super Bowl.

And thanks to Brady and Kraft, maybe their last.