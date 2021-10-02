Perhaps a bit of self promotion

Yes, I admit the front page story on solar panels is a bit of self-promotion for the paper. Yes, it is about my house. No, I did not receive any discounts promoting the selection of the installation company.

Yes, I wrote the story with the intention of telling the company about it after the story was written.

The truth is that I have been a climate-changing advocate and anti-fossil fuel power activist for years. I have seen the changes in climate and read the stories on how air pollution claims thousands of lives annually.

I have also seen car and energy companies prepare for an obvious future without fossil fuels, something European countries have been doing for decades.

Yes, one of the reasons (among many) that I detested the Trump administration was his initial denial of climate change, promotion of coal and other fossil fuels and overall continued support of industries using fossil fuels.

In reality folks, if you either read this column on a regular basis, see our relatively new page on ‘Planet Earth’ you would have known I promote the fight with climate change and countries and industries still wringing profits out of fossil fuels.

Many years ago I began using hybrid vehicles to cut the purchase of gasoline and oils. Last year I went fully into an all electric vehicle and this past Summer we replaced our delivery vehicle with a EV fully electric model.

I read daily reports on pollution and reports of advances in power savings and recycling. In our home we are rabid recyclers even separating types of recycled materials. We fully recycle all overprints and newsstand returns of the Times of Wayne County.

Is recycling, or even electric transportation perfect? Far from it! But the industry is finding new and better methods of manufacturing and reuse of materials. To do nothing is nothing short of stupid. I want a planet fit for my grandchildren and their children.

The installation of the solar panels is just my next step in energy conservation.

Are you ready? Check into fully electric vehicles and solar panels for your home. Enjoy never having to use gasoline, or go ecstatic watching the home electric meter go backwards. There are grants, financing and tax advantages for vehicles and solar installations still available.

*****

Moving on...Bad news

The cost of printing has shot up again with paper, labor and machinery costs. On top of that this past month we were hit with a substantial increase in postal rates. Probably because they do such a fine job of not losing most of the papers on a weekly basis.

We have notified the newsstand sellers that, as of November 7th, edition the cost of the paper will increase to $2. If you are renewing - do it now.

The cost of all subscriptions will increase from $40 to $45 for a year’s subscription rate. The senior cost is rising from $35 per year to $40 for 52 issues. The online-only rate will remain $20 for all yearly subscriptions. Just a reminder, the on-line subscription is included with all full mail subscriptions, allowing you to use, or share the online with other friends and family if you do not use it.

The printers have already informed us the future for costs will most probably increase again this year, but we believe this increase by us will be the last through 2022. If you have any questions please call us at 315 986-4300, or online at news@waynetimes