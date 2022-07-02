People, voters, really have no clue about planning, playing for the long game in politics and it shows in their voting. That goes for both sides of the aisle, but especially Democrats.

Democrats really have no long term strategists and have never seen beyond today, the now. When it came to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” campaign it failed miserably. The reason is that the young, up and coming Democrats wanted everything they dreamed and promised to the electorate immediately. By not willing to compromise and work within the ranks of even the Democrat establishment, Biden’s framework to meet its climate goals, create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and remain in the labor force, and grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out, became dust.

Opportunities for enriched education and childcare, establishing a liveable tax rate for high income individuals and families fell far short or never made it out of the starting gate. Stopping large, profitable corporations from paying zero in tax and tax corporations that buyback stock rather than investing in the company, continues.

Meanwhile, the ‘Old Guard’ of the Republican hierarchy saw great opportunities. Did all ‘R’s’ support or even like Trump? Hell no! But they saw an opportunity to make long-term gains. Even before the 2016 election, it was anticipated the Republican/Conservative movement could gain at least two seats on the Supreme Court. They actually gained three, taking the Court’s majority and perhaps decades of control.

Even though Democrats, independents and assorted smaller parties have the vast majority of votes, More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, while 630,000 became Democrats, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since President Biden replaced former President Donald Trump. One disgruntled Democrat stated “It’s more so a rejection of the left than embracing the right.”

Of course, this was before the recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion and gun rights, which is expected to possibly change this trend

Forward-looking Republican strategists played the chess-long-term game. Working on ‘key state’ and solidifying ‘Red State’ electoral voting patterns.

Meanwhile, Democrats argue amongst themselves and keep following a broken logic of putting up the same old candidates with agendas that make little, or no sense for the future. Oh, yeah, forgiving education loans sounds great for usual/casual non-voters, but stupid for current voters who had to pay their way.

This goes for local, state and federal elections. Locally, the Democrat Party is about as solid as quicksand. They continue to put up the same candidates, with the same old boring political lines and quick quotes. At least they get good use out of recycling political signs.

If they do make any headway, it is usually short-lived and confusing at best.

Several years ago I attended a Democrat rally in Walworth. Yes, the Democrat won the town supervisor race, but with heady short-term goals, based upon personality and no logic. They had no real idea who, or what they were electing, but based votes on a single theme. Republicans soon took over and the local Democrat Party is in a state of...nothing. The few remaining ‘D’ Walworth followers will soon learn more of what transpired during that term. It will be embarrassing.

Republicans, with little to show for integrity on the state and national level, still dominate the majority of headlines, with the minority of actual voters, but they continue to win.

Yes, Biden’s administration has had some fruit loop moments, but has also been burdened with the Ukrainian War, Russia, gas shortage, which they had little to do with, and inflation brought on by COVID and bad luck. Bottom Line, the greedy Republicans just love chaos, it keeps them in power plays. Higher gas prices, more inflation...YES!

It really breaks down to social media and what people/voters want to believe. Is the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on abortion and guns straight and logical? Probably not, but they still have the upper hand on long term goals.

The dumber, newer Democrats think the way to supercede recent court decisions is to simply add more judges to the Supreme Court, while they have the votes to do so. Of course, thank goodness, Biden and his clear thinking old timers, know better. Heavily Blue States like New York, will continue their progress on some gun control and abortion topics. Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County who won the prestigious honor to run against Democrat Kathy Hochul is little more than a sacrificial lamb. Zeldin, who made his name nationally through his defense of former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment, was one of 138 House Republicans to vote against the counting of certified electoral votes after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Yeah, that was really smart.

Meanwhile staunch Republicans/Conservatives will look at other topics of their concern, like loosening same-sex marriages and gay rights. You know, far right agendas that are currently popular. Then there are the NOW people, who demand changes in laws, thinking that with the power of their protests peaceful and violent, things can change.

In reality, they are same people who rarely go out to vote.