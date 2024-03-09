Please Biden and Trump...go away!

The arena is pretty well set and pandering seems to be the winner.

Come this November, unless one, or both of the presidential candidates gets convicted, outright dies, or falls into irreversible heath or scandal, it will be Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans.

Yes folks, we’re screwed.

On the left we have Biden, who many Democrats wish would just fade away. His age, politics, temperament no longer suit the future of America.

Biden has chosen the route of least resistance in many of his path choices. He sided with the far left in failing to reign in Israel with their all-out crusade in the destruction of Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

He fell into the Jewish support trap that Hamas is gloating over the world’s reaction to nightly videos of dying, starving children in both north and the southern portions of Gaza.

Biden and his cohorts balanced between the U.S. support of Israel and a rather large Jewish U.S. voting block, or putting the kibash on Israel’s far right leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s goal of totally attempting to obliterate Hamas. Even in his recent Super Tuesday primary votes, he was unable to shake the Gaza War protest vote, leading to approximately 13% of voters casting ballots for uncommitted.

Even our staunch allies have come around to denouncing Netanyahu’s non-achievable goal.

As far as the economy, Biden inherited a mish-mash of post-COVID problems, including supply chain and post Trump deficits.

The "economy thing" caused by an assortment of shortages, inflation and hard/high interest rates, that would take years to illustrate and manage, are finally coming under control. Even though the economy is improving, Biden is haunted by those, especially Republican pundits, who would like nothing better than to lay all the blame on the current administration. Yes, the stock market is booming, yes, the growing job rate is solid, but who can forget the toilet paper fiasco?

On the immigration front, Biden only exacerbated the problem by giving Republicans ammunition to choose and pick apart a problem that has only grown with global insurrection. People don’t realize that the world political scene, due to climate change, is close to disaster prompting more migration, but any current administration, across the entire world is going to be blamed.

On the Trump side of the equation the recent Republica/Democrat constructed bill to shore up the border crisis was nixed by the former president, not wanting to give Biden any potential relief from the border controversy.

Biden’s problem is that he wants to be solid and nice with all sides, leading to a Democrat Party in flux and often at odds with all sides. Overall he is an astute politician that has simply aged out.

Black voters are threatening boycotts of the November vote and the media feeds on every chance to discredit Biden for his lackluster performances.

Biden keeps courting younger voters with more and more college loan forgiveness, but at what cost to the economy? It also has the negative effect on older Americans who managed to pay off their student loans.

His State of the Union speech on Thursday showed real signs of growing gonads, but is it too little too late?

*****

Donald Trump is perhaps the most flawed presidential candidate ever and he is getting even worse by the day.

Trump has also used millions in campaign monies to delay the slew of indictments and legal woes he has created while in and out of office. His teams of lawyers has been successful to the point that many of his legal entanglements will fall after the November election. At that point democracy will be shattered and Trump will ensure most of his problems disappear.

A Washington Post story this past week stated: "He is facing 91 indictments spread over four trials, the first of which is set to begin in three weeks. He has been ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars in civil judgments against him. He has laid out what many critics call authoritarian plans for a second term, and at campaign rallies, he routinely makes inflammatory statements about minorities and immigrants."

Trump has shored up his Republican dominance of the Grand Old Party by ensuring party and political appointments, including to family members. He had used derogatory underpinnings and bogus statements to enrage his loyal followers and has persistently denied he lost the 2020 election, even though all false court cases he and Party loyalists imagined have been proven false.

In a nut shell, he has proven time and time again that he wants to override the Constitution, NATO, the Ukrainian war, deny a world economic U.S. status and create a more isolationist world position.

Trump has created a ‘buddies’ attitude with dictators, the primary one in his worship of Russia’s Putin.

The media strings along his every insult, derogatory statement and incites his Red Hat followers with lies and half-truths.

The abortion thing is still a Republican chain around their and Trump’s neck and is threatening women’s voting support in November, but there are still enough women who idolize him as a god.

No question the surge in a more socialist, less-educated voters will fill the ballot boxes in November.

Overall, he is the definition of a narcissist, a proven anti-woman, pro-business to his own benefit, failed business man, pretending to be a billionaire. He is just NOT a nice guy.

Even his former lawyers and close former cabinet staff have turned on him. But the freight train of MAGA supporters simply don’t care.

What is really disturbing is the line-up of Republican leaders who criticized and laid blame to Trump for the January 6th event, but have now changed their tune to save their own political necks.

So, there we are folks. The November elections and lead-up will be a total screw-up. We have the choice of out-of-step dinosaurs clouding up our future.