Pulling out all the stops on Trump

Up to this point I have been rather reserved in my feelings for President Trump and all his “lemming followers” (?).

Oh, yeah, I know there will be many Wayne County Republicans who will work up a lather after recognizing themselves in this column, but it is about time these words should be shoved down your throats.

Bottom line, Trump is a complete and utter ass and so are his mass of followers, who have blindly contributed $200 million dollars to a Trump PAC since the election.

Before I continue, here are some memorable quotes from the current resident of the White House:

• “We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.” — on his performance with poorly educated voters who helped him win the Nevada Caucus, Feb. 23, 2016

• “I have black guys counting my money. … I hate it. The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day.”

• “Who the fuck knows? I mean, really, who knows how much the Japs will pay for Manhattan property these days?”

• Why are we are having all these people from shithole countries coming here?”

• “I’ve been treated very unfairly by this judge. Now, this judge is of Mexican heritage. I’m building a wall, OK? I’m building a wall.” —accusing U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who is presiding over the fraud case against Trump University, of being biased against him because of his Mexican heritage, despite the fact that he is a U.S. citizen who was born in Indiana, CNN interview, June 5, 2016

• “There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down.” —making an unfounded accusation regarding the 9/11 attacks

• “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

• “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s, like, incredible.” —speaking at a rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, as the audience laughed, January 23, 2016

• “I don’t think I’ve made mistakes. Every time somebody said I made a mistake, they do the polls and my numbers go up, so I guess I haven’t made any mistakes.”

• “[Vladimir Putin] is not going into Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He’s not gonna go into Ukraine, all right? You can mark it down. You can put it down.” —apparently unaware that Russia had already annexed Crimea in a 2014 intrusion into Ukraine that left thousands dead, July 31, 2016

• “I’m not a schmuck. Even if the world goes to hell in a handbasket, I won’t lose a penny.”

• “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” —in a 2005 interview with “Access Hollywood”’s Billy Bush

• “I was shocked to hear [Vladimir Putin] mention the N-word. You know what the N-word is. Number one he doesn’t like him and number two he doesn’t respect him. I think he’s going to respect your president if I’m elected and I hope he likes me.” —implying that Putin uses the “N-word” to describe President Barack Obama, July 27, 2016

• “I don’t repeat myself. I don’t repeat myself.”

• “I have people that have been studying [Obama’s birth certificate] and they cannot believe what they’re finding...I would like to have him show his birth certificate, and can I be honest with you, I hope he can. Because if he can’t, if he can’t, if he wasn’t born in this country, which is a real possibility…then he has pulled one of the great cons in the history of politics.” —three weeks before President Barack Obama released his long-form birth certificate in 2011

• “His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being—you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous. What is this, right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don’t even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it.” —suggesting that Ted Cruz’s father may have been involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Fox News interview, May 3, 2016

• “Yeah, I guess so.” —when asked if he supported the Iraq war in 2002, despite the fact that he now claims he opposed it, interview with Howard Stern, Sept. 11, 2002

• “The other thing with the terrorists is you have to take out their families, when you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families. They care about their lives, don’t kid yourself. When they say they don’t care about their lives, you have to take out their families.” —Fox News interview, Dec. 2, 2015

• “What do you have to lose by trying something new like Trump? What do you have to lose? You’re living in poverty; your schools are no good; you have no jobs; 58 percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?” —making a pitch to win over African-American voters, adding, “At the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get 95 percent of the African-American vote,” Aug. 19, 2016

• “These are stupid people that say, ‘Oh didn’t Trump declare bankruptcy? Didn’t he go bankrupt?’ I didn’t go bankrupt.” —Donald Trump, on filing for bankruptcy on parts of his various businesses

• “For evangelicals, for the Christians, for the everybody, for everybody of religion, this will be, may be, the most important election that our country has ever had. And once I get in, I will do my thing that I do very well. And I figure it is probably, maybe the only way I’m going to get to heaven. So I better do a good job.” —speaking to evangelical leaders in Orlando, Florida, August 11, 2016

• “I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe.” —seemingly unconcerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin kills journalists who disagree with him, when pressed to condemn such actions in an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

• “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.” —on receiving a Purple Heart as a gift from a retired lieutenant colonel and supporter, August 2, 2016

• “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” —on John McCain

• “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.” —campaign statement

• “I will build a great wall—and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me—and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

• “It’s freezing and snowing in New York-We need global warming”

• “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

• On breastfeeding mothers:” “You are disgusting.”

• On the coronavirus: “Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low.”

• “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.”

• On coronavirus: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”

• “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle -- it will disappear.”

• “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? It sounds interesting to me, so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.”

• “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!...so far over 275,000 U.S. people dead and well over 14 million infected.”

• “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally”

• “We have to turn the election over, because there’s no doubt we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything,” he said, providing no evidence of his various allegations. “All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem, because we have everything and, by the way, the evidence is pouring in now as we speak.”

Every claim of election fraud has been, or is in the process of being thrown out. Still Trump revs up his dumb followers with slogans, lies. Some idiots still fly the Trump flag and claim the election has been stolen.

Most of these god Trumpers would not readily admit their racist, anti-democracy rants in public, but are only too glad to deny wearing masks, deny he lost the election by almost seven million popular votes and continues to Tweet false hopes.

The national debt is the worst in U.S. history, even before the coronavirus under Trump.

Trump’s inflated claims about employment figures was deflated when compared to other recent Presidents. His claims were misleading at best.

Trump failed to provide a better health care program, even though in his first two years in office Republicans held both houses.

At an American Airlines Center in Dallas last year, Mr. Trump said, “Obamacare. We’re going to repeal it, we’re going to replace it, get something great. Repeal it, replace it, get something great!”...in two weeks!” It never happened.

Trump has now attacked even his Senate supporters and state and national Republicans, including Attorney General and overall Trump ass kisser William Barr.

Barr broke with Trump’s election fraud fantasy last week. Disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Barr quickly came under fire from right-wing media and Trump supporters. The result was treated as a betrayal by a President who demands sworn fealty from subordinates.

Trump’s attacks on media as “Fake News” now includes his rants against once staunch Trump network FOX News. Except for a few totally insane FOX quasi-news people such as Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs, the legitimate FOX News people have either quit, or played the real Trump news in a fair, straight reporting manner.

Meanwhile, even Republicans who deny voter fraud and Trump lies have come under fire. Georgia’s Republican voting system manager denounced President Donald Trump and the state’s two Republican U.S. senators for not condemning and even encouraging through silence, the threats of violence being made against election workers and the state’s top elections official. His voice shaking with anger, the normally even-keeled Gabriel Sterling said his boss, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, had received death threats, has had Trump supporters driving caravans around his house and entering his property and that “his wife of 40 years” has been getting threats over her mobile phone.

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday hammered Trump attorney Joe diGenova for issuing death threats to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs.

On Monday, diGenova told right-wing talk show host Howie Carr that Krebs, who was fired by Trump for verifying that the 2020 election was secure, should be “drawn and quartered” and “taken out at dawn and shot.”

Much like Hitler after his initial defeat, my other fear is that Trump’s rabid ‘brown shirt’ supporters will rise from the ashes and continue to divide America, with a defeated Trump’s continued support.

Now, recently pardoned, former U.S. General, short-term national security advisor, pusher of election fraud conspiracies and overall scum bag, Michael Flynn, shared a message with Trump. He suggested Trump suspend the Constitution to hold a new presidential election. Suspend the Constitution? Hmm, sounds Hitler-like...

Now, for the national, state and local Republican Party supporters of Trump, including a few elected people. You denied facts, supported a delusional dictator and allowed him to cleanse the Party of sane individuals. You continued to back stupid, racists tirades by a man who would be king. Why? To stay in power, or kneel to far right voters who seemed to dominate over clear thinkers? Some Trump supporters are pro-gun and use that Second Amendment speech to justify support of the man who lies, disregarding all of Trump’s other idiotic stands.

I am still a Republican and in words and donations, have supported Republicans who helped defeat the craziness of Trump.

Hopefully the last four years of back room shenanigans, questionable Presidential demands, removal of common sense laws and a merry-go-round of cabinet positions will stop. My fear is that in the following weeks of a shaded presidency, Trump will do more damage nationally and internationally, including a rash of questionable pardons for family and friends. Don’t believe it?...Just watch.

I sincerely doubt Trump will play the role of the Phoenix, rising out of the ashes, since he will undoubtedly face numerous financial and legal battles in the near future.

Still there is no accounting for how some followers want a real fascist regime. No pure hatred of Jews this time, today we have replaced them with Muslims and Hispanics to fill our camps.

If this editorial rankles your ankles, or at least makes you think a bit, great. Yes, I have friends who are rabid Trump supporters and will probably pick apart pieces and find ways to justify Trump’s reign. Yes, there will be those who claim I am a socialist in conservative clothing.

The nice thing about this paper called the Times of Wayne County is the freedom of press. It gives the people liberty to express their views through the media. It can also be practiced through books and magazines. Freedom of press is the right given to everyone to speak about something that they feel is not justified.

Freedom of the press, not fake news, is guaranteed by something we call the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Hey Trump, Flynn, have you heard about that thing we call the “Constitution”?

As for the future of the Republican Party? Hopefully they have learned from this disaster and will move on. I will remain a true Republican wanting less government and continual freedoms, without the Trump bullshit.