Russian sanctions and other dumb statements

sanctions and other dumb statements

Yes folks, we all remember the tongue lashing handed out by President Trump and VP Whiplash Boy JD Vance Vice-President in another set-up attack against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The argument in the Oval Office was broadcast globally. It led to the rest of Zelenskyy’s White House visit being canceled and called into question how much the U.S. will still support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s 2022 invasion

President Donald Trump shouted at Ukraine’s leader in late February during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for “gambling with millions of lives” and suggesting his actions could trigger World War III.

Valenskyy pointed out that Putin could not be trusted and Trump, in his scolding with Valenskyy, blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

You see, Trump has all the answers. If he was president during the start of the invasion, it never would have happened. That’s because Trump has a good working relation with Putin and trusts him impeccably. Trump has long boasted of his friendly relationship with Putin and after taking office in January repeatedly asserted that Russia was more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal. At the same time, Trump accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the war and called him a “dictator without elections.”

Then again, food prices would now drop, there is no use for foreign aid, the Jeffrey Epstein lists of clientele and real information will all be revealed, inflations will all but disappear and millions of crime ridden immigrants will be sent packing within a short time. The tariffs are on, the tariffs are off. Ninety countries will bow to Trump’s tariff in ninety days! Yeah that failed to materialise.

Tariffs will bring back manufacturing jobs to America, even though those American-made whatever will cost much more. Don’t forget the original "Mexico will pay for the wall" from his first term. All of these are Trump dumb statements, that MAGA supporters are swallowing.

But Wait! Now Trump admits that, just perhaps, Putin used him like a hand puppet, causing 6,719 deaths and injuries this month in Ukraine. "We will begin sending arms to European allies that they will pay for and pass on to Ukraine’s" stated the new Trump.

WAIT! It was only a week ago when doubts were raised about Trump’s commitment to supply Ukraine when the Pentagon paused shipments over concerns that U.S. stockpiles were running low. Now Trump denies any knowledge of such statements and paused shipments.

Now for the cherry on top.

Russia has 50 days to stop killing innocent civilians, or Trump will impose stiff 100% tariffs on any countries buying oil from Russia, using the ill-gotten money to fund the war with Ukraine.

Bull Shit to the MAX.

China, India North Korea and other oil starved nations buying from Russia would be the hit with those tariffs.

Why 50 days, why not 30-40 days instead. Guess what? The 50 days will pass, be extended, then all but forgotten. Trump’s staff is already pushing back on the Orange Man’s chest beating.

One of the promises Trump has made is that gas prices will drop like a rock, even though a president knows he has little power to influence the oil market.

But Wait! If Trump ever did follow through with the 100% threats against Russia and its oil-supplied countries, that would mean those countries would have to go to the open oil market. That in turn, would cause an oil scramble and much, much higher gas prices for Americans.

Hmm, seems like, once again, Trump inserts foot into mouth, but just one more of this President’s dumb statements, with undoubtedly many more to come.