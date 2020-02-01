Saudi Arabia is no friend of the U.S. Need proof?

At the time of the 9/11 attacks…you remember those right?…there were 19 al-Qaeda terrorists, 15 of whom were Saudis. The attacks were celebrated throughout the Middle east. It was discovered that a big chunk of the funding for the 9/11 came from Saudi accounts. Oh, and lest we forget, Osama bin Laden and related associates were Saudis.

There are allegations of Saudi Arabian government involvement in the attacks. The primary evidence is the content of the 28 redacted pages of the 2002 Joint Inquiry into Intelligence Community Activities before and after the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001, conducted by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. These 28 pages contain information regarding the material and financial assistance given to the hijackers and their affiliates leading up to the attacks by the Saudi Arabian government.

Of course, the Saudis gave a blank stare to the accusations – denied everything and life went on.

The attacks resulted in 2,977 victim fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and caused at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage. Additional people have died of 9/11-related cancer and respiratory diseases in the months and years following the attacks.

Far right American activists blamed all Muslims for the attack, even going so far as to claim “Arabs” were celebrating on the streets of NYC in the days after. Thus started the right movement to blame all Muslims for 9/11, somehow overlooking Saudi involvement.

Hey, remember the killing of Saudi/Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

According to intelligence communities, including U.S. agencies, Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by a Saudi team sent “specifically for the murder,” two people with knowledge of the probe.

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly ordered an operation to lure Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia, but instead killed and hacked him up at the consulate.

Our President faked concern and the incident was all but swept under the rug as Saudi talking-faces denied everything. Our President’s comment: Trump doubts Saudi accounts of journalist’s death: ‘There’s been deception, and there’s been lies’.

Even though there were left voices moaning about Khashoggi’s death and cover-up, life went on and all seemingly forgiven.

When drones struck Saudi Arabia’s oil processing facilities in September, 6% of global oil production went offline overnight.

In a recent column by Dylan Croll he wrote: “The intent was clear: create a massive disruption in the global oil market, sending prices soaring and leaving the United States and its allies reeling.

What happened next — or rather what didn’t — was no less shocking… None of that happened. After the airstrike, global oil prices quickly rose — but by only 15 percent. And within a week, they were back to pre-strike levels. There were no devastating gas lines in the United States and no escalation of conflict in the Persian Gulf…In 2018, the United States became the world’s largest producer of crude oil for the first time since 1973. While the attack compromised Saudi oil, America’s oil and gas resources were unaffected and available to cushion the impact of the attack on the global market. “

Regardless, President Trump moved 3500 troops into Saudi Arabia after dastardly rocket/drone attacks on Saudi oil production facilities by those nasty Iranians. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia claim Iran is behind the attack. Iran denies involvement.

Soooo, why did the U.S. need to send in American troops? Why wasn’t the Saudi response to take/defend/retaliate against the Iranians? Didn’t Saudi Arabia, who we sell the most sophisticated defense arms too, defend themselves?

The U.S. military is training Saudi Arabian pilots here in States, who later leave to slaughter Yemeni civilians thousands of miles away. Unfortunately, some of that violence was turned against us, when a Saudi trainee killed three American sailors at Pensacola Air Station on December 6.

In fact, a half dozen Saudis were arrested in the incident. Three of them apparently filmed the murders, presumably to post online. Yet afterward President Donald Trump spent more time justifying the Saudi royals than supporting the victims’ families.

Mohammed Saeed al-Shamrani, the Saudi pilot-in-training at Pensacola declared on Twitter: “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil.”

He explained: “I’m not against you for just being American, I don’t hate you because [of] your freedoms, I hate you because every day you [are] supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity.” Al-Shamrani’s complaint is against U.S. foreign policy, which today so often means bombing, invading, and occupying other nations and killing their peoples.

But wait! In the weeks following the Pensacola Air Station incidenty on December 6, the Department of Justice (DOJ) proclaimed 21 Saudi Cadets were being expelled from U.S.

Seems a review discovered extremist, anti-American social media posts and that several had child porn content.

Oops, I guess we should have checked out these guys before allowing them in the U.S. and training them in sophisticated warfare.

The recent allegations involve the hacking of Amazon guru/CEO Jeff Besos. Remember last year when it was discovered Bezos was having an affair and text messages and photos were released to questionable media?

In 2018, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a WhatsApp message to the world’s richest man. That message was behind a high-profile hack of Jeff Bezos’ phone, according to a report commissioned by the Amazon CEO and reviewed by United Nations human rights experts.

“The information we have received suggests the possible involvement of the Crown Prince in surveillance of Mr. Bezos, in an effort to influence, if not silence, The Washington Post’s reporting on Saudi Arabia,” the experts said in a news release on the incident. Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post. The Washington Post, owned by Bezos, has been critical of Saudi Arabia and its prince.

Even the U.N. urged a probe of the reported hacking of Bezos’ phone by Saudi Arabia. The President’s response…

Trump and his far right ban travel, immigration from seven Arab countries in fear of inviting terrorists into America. He now intends to add more Arab countries to his ban.

Of course this will not include those from Saudi Arabia.

Why do we keep kowtowing to Saudi Arabia and their dictator?

Money, money, money, oil, oil, oil. Even though America has enough resources to survive without Saudi oil, their reserves and ease of supply make it cheaper to keep Saudis happy.

We are willing to sacrifice our pride, American lives and overlook indiscretions by Saudi Arabia – all for the almighty dollar. We (the American public) really don’t care as long as the economy looks good and life goes on…except for all the American lives and dignity lost.

—————————————

By the way, there are a number of people upset with my recent editorial taking a slam against Pam Helming and her stand to make ‘English’ the ‘Official” language of New York State. After all, she is a Republican and helps our coffers in securing State aid.

Oh, sure her suggested legislation has/had 0% chance of going anywhere, but she did it to bolster her more dumb followers into believing/reinforcing her far right anti-inclusion rhetoric.

Don’t care. I take shots at Republicans and Democrats. I don’t hate anybody, just the really stupid stuff they often proclaim/represent. I am ceratin I am not on Trump’s, Cuomo’s, or Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman’s, or Pam Helming’s best wishes list.

I promised myself and my readers long ago that I would speak my mind, regardless of the fall-out. I will continue to do so, with the hope some will read/listen to the warnings.