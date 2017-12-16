Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Columns

Sexual Harassment

Ron HoldrakerRon Holdraker

Imagine moving the sexual harassment needle so far to the left in only a little more than a month.

I firmly believe women are at least equal to, if not superior to men in many ways. I also firmly believe there is no room for any kind of sexual harassment (or beyond) in this, or any society.

The list of men who have allegedly made sexual harassment part of their power trip has awakened many to what was deemed acceptable for many decades. This is sad and definitely something that has to change.

But… We have to be aware of the consequences of moving the needle so far, so fast. Is it acceptable to flirt? What are the guidelines for flirting? Did you ever imagine we would have to set guidelines for flirting? Would a shoulder/hand touch be sexual harassment? Just what is sexual harassment? Does it apply to females, as well as males? Is whistling considered sexual harassment? Don’t laugh, at Tennessee State University in Nashville, “whistling in a suggestive manner” may qualify as sexual harassment and can get students expelled or employees fired. Those caught making “suggestive or insulting sounds” or making “suggestive or obscene gestures” also face similar consequences as well as students or staff who joke about sex on campus.

Should a person who conducted himself in a bad manor 30-40 years ago be judged by the new standards being developed? Was what the offender did considered illegal? Just how does a person defend against decade old accusations? Are all men guilty of sexual harassment in some form?

Yes, sexual harassment and beyond has ended the careers of politicians, news people, entertainment and business world people over the past two months. TV shows have been cancelled,  on-air personalities have disappeared, resignations galore have occurred throughout our society.

How come the #MeToo phenomena hasn’t spread more worldwide yet? Are Americans more aware, or  less sympathetic to sexual harassment?

All I know for sure is that some very  distinguished characters have faded away from our society. Am I a product of what this society has deemed perverted?

Ouch! We have to slow down. Not the fact that the casting couch ever existed, for, of course it has. We have no idea what some women have gone through to get ahead, secure a job, live through sexual harassment to survive.

Were the men who have already been ostracized just the tip of the society gone wrong, or just the initial stab wound? We do have a tendency to find someone guilty on innuendo alone.

Alas, I do not have the answers. Perhaps this is the first round of a changing society, a society that regards women on an equal footing with men. Is the last carnage of the glass ceiling shattered?

I regret that I will no longer see Charlie Rose bring awareness to millions. I regret Matt Lauer will not be smiling at me through TV in the morning, that the class actor  Kevin Spacey, will probably never make another film, or TV appearance. Garrison Keeler warmed the cockles of humor, along with humorist\politician Al Franken. The list goes on and on.

How many more heads will roll as women come forward to make acusaticians, right, or wrong?

These are troubling times as we become aware of who we really are and what we have developed in our society.

*****

Moving on…

I will work to oust/defeat President Donald Trump. He is, by far, the worst president this country has ever seen. The man lacks morals, has failed on every turn and still fools his loyal followers with bullshit.

*****

*****

*****

*****

Should Republican or Democrat hierarchy be allowed to endorse or favor other party candidates publicly and still call themselves party loyalists?

I got news for you. The ‘party loyalist’, especially on the local levels, has all but disappeared. The individual is far more important than a party affiliation. Yes, there must be some sort of party unity, but common sense…

