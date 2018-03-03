The shot heard around… nothing

Parents are concerned, on edge, following the latest school shootings by a deranged individual in Florida who claimed 17 lives. Combine that underlying fear with irrational social media posts and you have what occurred on Wednesday in the North Rose Wolcott School District.

School had already been dismissed. Only stragglers, after school activity students, and teachers remained. The report of a shot being fired came in around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, after school hours. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and even a Department of Environmental Conservation Officer arrived on the scene, clearing all buildings of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.

What really happened?

It all began two hours earlier when 911 operators reported a call of a suspicious vehicle on Dry Bridge Road, just into the county line with Cayuga County.

At about 2:07 p.m. a Trooper from Wolcott responded and found the car, running, with two cell phones and two backpacks in the vehicle. A Sheriff’s Deputy, with a K-9 dog arrived and went up a nearby hill. He yelled at one of the men and a chase ensued.

Meanwhile, a resident on nearby Craine Road in the Town of Sterling called in to report a home invasion (see story on front page). One of the suspects was caught, the other hightailed it into the woods. By this time 911 and police were responding from both Wayne and Cayuga County. Hours went by and even though the Red Creek school was a distance away, the 911 operator asked if the school should go on lock down. The reply was no, due to the distance and controlled situation.

Regardless, another social media follower (nut) heard, over the police radio about the foot chase and home invasion and started posting weird stuff. A State Police helicopter was flying overhead.

That startled a sixth grade girl from the North Rose Elementary School on the phone with her grandmother, as the helicopter flew over. What was this, some type of shooting thing? That helicopter fly-over set off calls to 911 about a possible school shooter and a shot being fired.

Almost immediately, phone calls to and from parents, fueled by listeners on police scanners spread the word. Of course, the social media followers joined in. Every word heard on police scanners was relayed and often misunderstood and built upon by the public.

“It came over my scanner that there was a shooting..” Soon, a report of a gun shot heard…turned into multiple shots…a shooter…and fatalities at a neighboring school district, Red Creek on Veile Road. “What is going on with this country lord please stop these killings,” was posted.

Of course, this must be all true, so many people, so many social media posts, can’t be wrong.

Yes, there were calmer minds and posts trying to balance the social media posts, but the overwhelming fear was that this was real and happening right here in Wayne County!

I was getting calls from media in Rochester and Syracuse. Early on, I was informed that is was the “Shot heard around…nothing.”

It really did not matter; social media and, media in general, had a hot story. Reporters and film crews were on their way, even though calmer minds were trying to prevail. “Are you sending out reporters,” queried one TV station”. “No,” I said, “it is much ado about nothing.”

Still, police have to do what they have to do. Each of the North Rose School District buildings was meticulously cleared…just in case. It was a tribute to local police, and perhaps a good, live training drill. Police have to take such a call seriously. After all, if we learned nothing else from the Florida disaster it was a possible lack of police response to the shooting set-up that added to the incident.

Hundreds of man/woman hours, energy, fear, anticipation went in to what followed up at the North Rose School. The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement at 6:57 p.m.. “Active threat at the North Rose-Wolcott School District appears to be unfounded. No evidence of an active threat was found. At the present time; all buildings have been searched, all children are safe and unharmed. Deputies are working closely with school officials to reduce the emotional impact to students, staff and families. The investigation is continuing to determine the source of the report”.

The school district also sent out their disclaimer…Reports of an active shooter at Leavenworth Middle School are deemed not credible by local authorities. “Student safety is our number one priority, and we take all reports seriously,” said NRW Superintendent Stephen Vigliotti.

Do not be mislead by misinformation. With all the mass shootings happening around the nation there are bound to be erroneous, false reports and personal accusations. It probably is a bad time in today’s society to be classified as a “loner”.

Yes, reports of the “sky is falling” were inaccurate and social media and media outlets overreacted. Things have not really changed over the millennium of human existence.

Of course, phony/questionable reports followed the next day. In the girls’ bathroom at 11 a.m. at the Williamson Middle School a note was left on the wall stating something was going to happen at noon.

The school went on alert and the Sheriff’s Office responded. Even though everybody involved tried to keep the fake incident low key, you can guess what happened.

Also on Thursday, a notice was sent out. A staff member at North Rose-Wolcott High School reported that students were talking about hunting, and that one of the students had “something” in his car. Upon investigation it was determined that a student did possess a firearm and ammunition for the purpose of hunting. The firearm and ammunition were recovered by our Wayne County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer, and secured. No threats were made at any time nor did the firearm leave the vehicle until it was recovered by the SRO.

In nearby Cato (Cayuga County) a kid showed up with some .22 ammunition. Word spread quickly and the kid and ammunition were seized and all was well. Word got out on social media again that there was a gun found in the school. Worked up parents began showing up at the school, wanting to rescue their children. Fuel was added to the fire when student cell phone videos captured police showing up at the school. Even though everything was under control, police had to be called to control…the parents! – especially one irate parent bent on saving/withdrawing his kid.

Ahh, life in the modern age.