So, am I anti-semetic?

Nowadays, if you object, in any way, to the fact that the current Israeli government approved murder of innocent Palestinians you are immediately branded ‘Anti-Semetic’

By definition Anti-Semitism is described as feeling or showing hostility toward or discrimination against Jews as a cultural, racial, or ethnic group.

Let’s admit it, Jews have been and are an easy target for hatred. First off, they are not Christian. They tend to marry, do business within their beliefs structure. They have been successful over the eons of history and that breeds hate outside the strange worshippers.

If you are at all successful, it must mean you tried to get or try to get the better of (a person) by charging too much or paying too little; to cheat or swindle (out of something); (occasionally) to haggle over (something). Yeah the phrase jewed-over took hold.

Good gosh, even the Egyptians, way back when, persecuted Jews for not worshipping the Sun God, or whatever followers of the day were following.

Jews, worldwide, have never had it ‘easy’ adopting to social changes and always tried to find somewhere they could congregate in piece.

The WWII allies were shamed by their anti-sematic actions and feelings before and during the war. Following WWII, the winning allies decided to form the Israeli nation. All it took was displacing a bunch of quasi-nomadic people that lived on the land for countless generations.

Yeah, that kind of backfired and lead to generations of Arab and Palestinian hated, by doing exactly what the formation of Israel was supposed to solve. Countless wars and skirmishes followed and lives were lost on all sides.

Now, Israel has turned the tide of hatred by once and for all, eliminating the Palestinian people in a Anti-Palestinian cause of their own. It built up over generations of revenge to an ‘eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth’ philosophy that evolved with populism and a growing far right Israeli take-over.

If a far right group within Palestinian borders launches a rocket, creates suicide bombers, plants a bomb, kills a person in Israel, that must be dealt with extreme measures.

With the current Israeli government, all Palestinians are the enemy. Regardless of age, sex, or political beliefs, the only good Palestinian is a dead Palestinian. Israel and the U.S. withdrew from Gaza cease-fire talks, this week, in the latest blow to efforts to secure regional peace. Separately, both nations rebuked France for saying it will recognize the State of Palestine.

Obviously Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump want the Palestinians to disappear, through additional attacks and starvation and kill, kill the idea of a Palestine as an independent state.

Hospitals, schools, markets are fair game if we believe there is one Hamas leader to be eliminated.

Hamas is a Palestinian-armed far right group and political movement in the Gaza Strip. On 7 October 2023 it attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages in the brutal attack on innocents.

This triggered a massive Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has killed somewhere aroud 50,000 Palestinians.

Hamas, which the US, UK, Israel and many other nations have designated as a terrorist organization, continued to fire rockets into Israel.

Over the weekend, dozens of people were killed in Gaza on Sunday, trying to seek aid, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry and news agencies that were present. The U.N. food agency said aid trucks were entering the area when gunfire rang out in the crowds. Israel’s military said it had fired warning shots "to remove an immediate threat." No, no Israeli soldiers, or citizens were killed, just a bunch of starving innocents.

Oh, by the way, on the West Bank, Jewish settlers, with the approval of the Jewish state and economic incentives have established settlements in former Palestinian enclaves. There have been numerous incidents where these new waves of inhabitants pushed out Palestinians who again, lived there as farmers for hundreds, if not a thousand years. They begin killing them whenever possible, untold numbers of innocents.

Now, under the current U.S. administration, Israel has had almost carte blanche. The U.S. supplies the weapons, encourages more settlements and even goes as far as persecuting students, colleges and groups that protest the current Israeli slaughter.

So, the tides have turned? The Israelis have now become the real aggressors in this current Trump Anti-Palestinian climate.

I guess the way they look at it, I should be considered anti-sematic in some fashion, by Trump and his dumb follower’s minds, by just writing about this.