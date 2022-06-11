So, following the Jan. 6th committee stuff, any mind changes?

So, who really watched the first installment of the Jan. 6th committee prime-time hearing on Thursday?

I’ll give you a hint, probably not the people who should have, the people who undeniably believed the ‘Big Lie” without question, handed down by their god Trump?

Even before the November 2020 election, Republican pollsters knew the outcome, Trump was toast. Even before the election, President Trump spoke of a rigged election, that his presidency was going to be stolen by the system, by Democrats. Yes, he planted the seeds of deceit before the vote even began.

That, by itself should, have been a forewarning of things to come, but to loyal Trumpsters that was only the beginning of the ‘Big Lie’.

These are the same people who believed every word their god Trump spoke. The same people who hung on every word, every nasty tweet.

Somewhere along the way, mostly lower class, less educated, non believers in climate change, foreigner haters, social media idiots, too far rightists, who outwardly, or inwardly are racists, began following/believing the Pied Piper of Trumpville.

Trump knew his crowd and at every opportunity played their tune.

Then, there were the Republican hierarchy who saw opportunity for money and power and grabbed for the brass ring.

The hierarchy saw and went along with Trump, spreading lies and politically assassinating good Republicans who chose country over power.

Following the January 6th insurrection, played out well by Trump, the capital was stormed and democracy was put in jeopardy. Immediately following January 6th, Republican leaders were shocked and wanted answers, but true to their faults, soon changed their talk as winds changed.

I have nothing but the highest regards for the likes of politically assassinated Republicans like John Katko, Chris Jacobs, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger. I have nothing but admiration for the Republican state officials who followed their conscience over threats directly from Trump to change votes, change and kill democracy.

But wait! How many minds were actually changed by Part I of the Jan. 6th hearings?

Meanwhile, over on FOX, Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show by making it clear that neither he nor Fox News would be broadcasting the House select committee hearing on the Capitol attacks. “This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live,” Carlson said.

The social media nuts and FOX lovers and believers probably still do not sway from their idiot filled, closed minds. They will find alternative avenues of disbelief. It is difficult to kill a god and his agendas.

Meanwhile, there are those in the current Republican hierarchy on federal, state and local levels, still sticking to their empty guns, the lies the character assassinations. This undoubtedly will bring the Republican party to its knees, but there is nothing like the present to love, live and prosper under lies.

Meanwhile, Trump should be tried and convicted of treason, along with the likes of Guliiani, Flynn and others who promoted the ‘Big Lie’.