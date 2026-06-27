So this is 42

I turned 42 last week, and while I know most of our readers skew older, 42 is one of those numbers I used to throw around when talking about... you know... actual adults.

A forty something year old sounded like a wise, old veteran of life. Someone who had seen and experienced a million things I couldn’t even fathom at the time.

However I am 42 now and I’m just some guy who is still trying to figure things out. I feel like maybe I was mislead, and I guess I’m looking for someone to blame.

Were the adults around me just really good at hiding the fact that they too were still figuring things out?

Oh no! What if they are still pretending now???

While I still feel young mentally, my body is indeed aging at a personally alarming rate.

Hair is disappearing from the top of my head and now popping out in unexpected places. The act of standing up now comes with noises I neither plan on nor appreciate. I fall asleep at 9pm and wake up at 4am.

Hmm, I guess that all does sound kind of adult-y.

Come to think of it, I also get mad at loud noises and find new technology confusing. Check and check.

Oh no. Am I the adult in this house? Can’t be. I still eat kids cereal and drink juice boxes. There must be someone else in charge.

Ah yes, my wife. Surely she is the grown up here. She is certainly wiser and more mature being two months my senior.

Phew. That makes me the cool, hip dad who is definitely not an embarrassment to my teenager.

It’s not like I constantly hound him to clean his room and do his homework like my dad di– ok I guess I do that.

At least I still understand the lingo and can communicate in his own language. Wait, no. He’s saying now I definitely misuse all of it and it’s super embarrassing that I think I’m still cool.

It’s fine. I’m fine.

Ok then, if I’m supposedly an adult, where is all the money? I thought adults had money. I’m checking my account now and I… nope still looks like a very immature person is running things there. And why are they buying so many pairs of sneakers?

At 18, I thought I’d retire by 30. At 30 I figured 55 would do it. At 42, my math says I’ll have to work until at least… wait, this can’t be right. The calculator says 124.

I remember people telling me it’s no fun getting old. As a kid you think they’re exaggerating, but as a newly self-realized adult, I can confirm that none of this is fun.

Getting old sucks. Watching your parents get old sucks. Looking at your peers and thinking "Wow, they’re getting old," and then realizing they’re probably thinking the same thing about you... sucks.

There’s very little benefit to being an adult at all, it’s just work, stress and debt. As a kid you think "Oh, I’ll be able to stay up late and do anything I want," only to realize you won’t stay up late and the real goal is to do very little if anything at all.

I do enjoy working, but it’s only enjoyable as I know there will eventually, hopefully, be a finish line. A life you can look back on and feel accomplished while sitting on a beach or watching your own children grow up and pretend to be adults too.

That said, I suppose it’s my job now to act like I have things figured out. Imagine if my kids knew I was just faking it this whole time. Yikes.

Maybe that’s why my parent’s always seemed like they were adults. It was all an elaborate ruse meant to lull me into becoming a grown up.

Maybe it’s like a pyramid scheme and you can only retire when you recruit someone else to adulthood first.

That must be it.

Ok, so if I sign my son up today, is there some sort of form I’ll need to fill out or is it like jury duty and they’ll just know when it’s his turn?

Will I just have to keep pretending forever or do you at some point finally know you’ve got it all figured out?

If there are any actual adults out there that could let me know, I’d really appreciate it.

Until then, I guess I’ll keep faking it.