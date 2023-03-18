Societies in flux, real paradox

This one is going to hurt your head. Ask yourself these questions:

How could Nazi Germany be so brutal before and during World War II, yet the society turned around and became new world leaders in kindness, acceptance and an economic power?

Japan incited brutal tactics, numerous atrocities, murdered hundreds of thousands of Chinese, employed vicious prisoner of war tactics, used Kamikaze attacks by land, air and sea, but became one of America’s closest, friendliest allies following the war?

How could some Muslim nations become so religion-based in cruel treatment of non-Muslim peoples, denigrate their own female population and accept un-Christian like laws?

How could a leading power like the U.S. allow slavery for so long and still allow denigration of minorities, sexual orientation and powerful political divides?

In Ireland there were/are generations of Christians who simply hate other Christians for sometimes subtle religious differences in theology?

The scenario has played out over and over again in every part of the world. But the real question is not how hatreds build up, but how they can completely change within generations.

Today, the U.S. is in the middle of political turbulence/tribulation over certain laws, traditions, logic, political leaders and histories. Why are considered loyal Trump/election deniers willing to sacrifice common sense in anger, seems foreign in thought to those, especially on the far Left.

Just like the Nazi thought process before and during WWII, entire populations can easily be swept up in a rhetoric based on hate, even though, on a personal level, it goes contrary to their very being/logic.

If you are brought up to hate/dislike a particular race, creed, or difference, it may take a new understanding, and generational acceptance to change the bulk of a society. Sometimes changes in a society and human understanding come as quickly as it did in the decades after WWII.

Sometimes it is much slower when hundreds of years of living ‘differently’ will not easily break traditions.

We now live in a world of instant communication, a world full of social media and, too often, instant satisfaction. We now live in a world undergoing significant climate change with human migration, sudden social upheaval that has never been experienced in all of history.

Examples: European countries are experiencing rapid migration of foreign looking/speaking/customs that too often clash with regional attitudes.

Germany, according to a first estimate of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), had a minimum of 84.3 million inhabitants at the end of 2022. This was the highest number of inhabitants ever recorded at the end of a year. The population grew by 1.1 million compared with the end of 2021. The strong growth was caused by record net immigration. The population grew by 2.9 million between the end of 2014 and 30 June 2022, but the number of people with German citizenship has decreased.

Today, the population of Germany consists of close to a quarter of the population being migrants, or children of former migrants.

France, England, along with the other European populations are seeing similar changes, as the hometown aging is replaced by migrations.

A good deal of the problems popping up in the U.S. is the backlash to the realization that the English-speaking, the all White majority, is slowly becoming less White, less WASP...ish.

Those in contention do not want change, they fear the transitions in society, the fluctuations in their lives and customs that is inevitable.

Some societies are somewhat willing to accept what is on the horizon, while others will fight to the end and even die to preserve what they have been fed over their lifetimes.

The ‘change’ factor - now there is a real paradox.