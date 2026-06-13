Stand for something or fall for anything

I’ll start by acknowledging both the dedication and sheer insanity it takes to run for political office.

Whether it’s a village board position or a seat on the national stage, throwing your hat in the ring takes guts and I salute anyone willing to do so.

That being said, why are you running?

No, really. Tell me.

If your campaign is based solely on slinging mud at the other side or pointing to another candidate’s platform as untenable, you’ve likely already lost.

Tell me what YOU would do if elected. How YOU will handle the job. How YOU are the right choice.

If instead you decide to send out a mailer with an AI doctored photo of your opponent to tout their shortcomings, I can already tell you’re not the right person for the job.

It won’t matter if you have grandiose plans to fix the government or “restore order” to our increasingly chaotic electorate. You’ve already shown your cards. You’d rather point fingers at others rather than bring real solutions.

This isn’t about just party affiliation either. Both sides have sunk to new lows in recent years and we as voters need to put a stop to this nonsense. As we head into primary season, you can see candidates attacking their own party members for not being republican enough. Democrats yelling at other democrats for not opposing the current administration loudly enough. If dems think “orange man bad” will be enough to carry the midterms, they’ll have another reckoning come November. Similarly, if the GOP plans to rest on President Trump’s record, they’re likely doomed to the same fate.

So here are a few tips from someone who will likely never run for public office, but still very much values political discourse.

Be authentic. If you wear a shirt and tie for work, don’t show up to a town hall in Carhartts trying to appeal to the everyman. I’m sure your campaign staff has told you it’ll make you look more humble. It may have 30 years ago, but people have wised up to that schtick. Just be yourself.

Stand for something. Be passionate and speak from your own experiences. Don’t tell me why the other guy is wrong. Tell me why you’re the right choice.

Be shamelessly self promoting. You can certainly point to your opponents record or beliefs, but use the 80/20 rule. 80% of the time I want to hear about what your solutions will be and not how the other guy dropped the ball. 20% of the time you can compare and contrast.

Person over party. Yes, you still likely need major party support, but keep in mind it’s YOUR name on those political signs. Don’t be afraid to voice opposition to things simply because you might offend some random subset of voters. You may not get all the endorsements, but I’d bet you’ll sleep better at night. I know I would.

So what can we as voters do?

First of all, if you are able to vote in primaries, please do it.

Secondly, ask tough questions of candidates. Don’t let them give some canned answer either. Make them speak directly to what matters to you and your community.

Third, participate where you can. If you truly believe a candidate is the right choice, talk about them. Write a letter to the editor or post your support on social media. Put a sign in your yard. You now why signs still work? Because you typically know your neighbors better than most political candidates. It’s the same reason word of mouth converts customers better than a paid ad. There’s trust there.

Finally, make sure to vote in November. Midterm elections get historically low turnout and yet they matter a great deal. I’ve always said that voting protects our most sacred right in America: the right to complain for the next four years.

Do your part, and let’s ensure the politicians we elect will actually do theirs.