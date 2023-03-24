Stop stalling, it's getting serious

Okay, so you say that, personally, there is nothing you can do to help the situation. That is pure bull. To all you idiots who believe climate change is not reality, or just a talking point fad, the time to get off your fat denying ass is now.

People have questioned why I added an ‘Our Planet’ page, especially in the front section. After all the Times already had a science page, isn’t that enough? I wanted to emphasize what is happening on this blue (fading fast) marble we inhabit and what readers could do to change the inevitable.

A decade ago I took the climate change situation seriously and began the trend towards electric vehicles. Yes, the battery powered cars, trucks, SUVs, busses have some drawbacks, but using fossil fuel engines is just plain suicide for the future.

I began recycling in earnest decades ago, even though critics did and still do call it spitting in the wind. I recently included plans to ‘reuse’ certain items that lessen the Holdraker donations to the overall pollution problems.

We installed solar panels on our roof to cut energy costs and last year replaced our old hot water tank with a new ‘heat pump’ water heater unit. Yes, like solar panels on the roof, it was a long term investment. Be ready to take a few years before your electricity/gas bill savings can match your investment. We have more than enough hot water on demand for even the largest of households.

Now, for the obvious reasons. You have to admit that there are more storms, more flooding, more droughts, more forest fires, even in Alaska and Siberia.

This leads to crop devastation, mass migrations and political upheaval. Just watch and read the news.

This past week,, the United Nations released its latest report on climate change.

"Urgent" actions are needed to counter human-caused climate change, says a new report released Monday by the IPCC. (United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change)

"Without urgent, effective, and equitable mitigation and adaptation actions, climate change increasingly threatens ecosystems, biodiversity, and the livelihoods, health and wellbeing of current and future generations," according to the report, released Monday in Interlaken, Switzerland.

The IPCC provides periodic assessments to the leaders of its 195 member states and is considered the planet’s most authoritative assessments of the state of global warming, its consequences and the measures being taken to tackle it. A dangerous climate threshold is near, but ‘it does not mean we are doomed’ if swift action is taken, scientists say.

Even though most vehicle manufacturers predict they will go almost entirely electric by the 2030s, it must happen even faster if we want to continue earth as a human stable planet.

Electric vehicle prices are dropping fast as more and better, recyclable batteries, with longer mileage are being produced.

On top of that there are federal and state tax incentives that bring the even further down. The same can be said to heat pumps, solar and battery storage units.

By the way, both oil, coal, all fossil fuel companies are posting record breaking profits as politicians grab golden nuggets of state and federal lobbyists willing to donate millions to reelection campaigns. Meanwhile, in face of some public and political opposition, even President Biden is waffling on stopping fossil fuel programs.

Still not convinced?

A new Apple TV series was released last week entitled EXTRAPOLATIONS. The word extrapolation is defined as: ‘something by assuming that existing trends will continue or a current method will remain applicable’

Each dramatic episode by decades takes a realistic look at what is happening to Planet Earth as we ignore climate change, in favor of corporate profits and mass ignorance as it progresses. It is a series that needs to be watched.

Bottom line: You can make a difference by recycling, reusing, cutting down on wasted energy use and accepting that climate change is happening, faster that even anticipated.

Quit stalling, it’s getting serious.

By the way... Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an electronics recycling event on April 4th and 5th. They will be collecting household electronics free of charge at their office in Lyons. All participants must register on their website beforehand. There are only 250 registration slots available for this event. Please visit WayneCountyNYsoilAndWater.org/recycle to sign up today.