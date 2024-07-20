• "A total fraud"

•“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,”

•Trump was “cultural heroin” and “just another opioid” for Middle America.

•“Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us,”

• Trump committed “serial sexual assault,” called him “one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs.” Harshly criticized Trump’s response to the deadly 2017 White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

• Reprehensible"

• “I’m definitely not gonna vote for Trump because I think that he’s projecting very complex problems onto simple villains,”

• “There is no moral equivalence between the anti-racist protestors in Charlottesville and the killer (and his ilk),”

Whoa...

Before you condemn me for those anti-Trump quotes let me assure you those statements came from now Republican Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance.

After it became clear Trump had trumped his way through the Republican challengers good ole "JD" changed his tune. In fact, the now Ohio Senator even got the early backing of Trump when it came to his senate election.

“I’m proud to be one of his strongest supporters in the Senate today and I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure President Trump wins in November - the survival of America depends on it.”

Politics creates strange bedfellows.

Actually, Trump knew long ago he needed a rust-belt VP pick, to further dam the dike of key vote blocks.

This past week, after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the Times office received a call from a subscriber stating I was the reason the assassination attempt was made. It was because of my stand against Trump, the Republican Party and the slide towards a total breakdown of the Constitution. I have to give the caller/subscriber some credit though, at least he did not cancel his subscription, stating the rest of the paper is great. This, unlike the dozen of stupid subscribers who outright cancel their subscriptions due to my tirades against Trump.

Directly after the assassination attempt, CNN ran total coverage of the incident, to the point they balanced their coverage with Republican speakers, some whom immediately laid the fault at President Biden’s feet.

I then turned to FOX News who just outright blamed the left and Democrats.

Walking on egg shells, it seemed every news outlet was careful to treat the assassination attempt by the 20 year-old, pimple faced loser, using an AR 16 type weapon, with non-Trump rhetoric.

At least the stupid kid was a Republican, even though he contributed $15 to a Democrat cause. Imagine if he had been a Democrat.

Both parties claimed non-aggression and toning down such rhetoric immediately following the assassination attempt.

There were wild rumors, accusations and social media posts from both sides. This was either a fake assassination, or a plot by Biden to take Trump out.

Politics creates strange bedfellows.

Meanwhile, the anti-violence Republicans somehow forgot the January 6th provoked violence by Trump to override the Constitution process in proclaiming that Biden was the real victor in the 2016 election.

Politics creates strange bedfellows.

Meanwhile the Milwaukee Republican convention approved their "new party platform" that links abortion to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, leaving open a path to legislation or court decisions that would grant fetuses additional legal rights

They also took a stand against same-sex marriage

Trump and other Republicans had long called for national restrictions, and the previous party platform endorsed a federal ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

But Trump and several other leading members of the party shifted their positions after antiabortion forces suffered losses at the polls as red state after red state voted to protect or restore access to the procedure. Several battleground states, including Arizona and Nevada, are expected to have abortion referendums on the ballot this year.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said that platform reflects Trump’s vision for a second term.

“The president is the leader of the party and he has built unity because of his winning record and his winning vision for the future, and he’s put together a team efficient at executing for him,” Alvarez said. “This team has gone and built consensus and spoken with delegates and made sure the support was there.”

Meanwhile, the confused, bewildered Democrats still have no idea how they got themselves into the current predicament.

Years of Democrat squabbling allowed the then quiet Republicans to assure numerous court appointments on just about ever level. This to the point that the constitution is being changed by opinions to the far right. Recent lower court and Supreme Court decisions have ensured the new interpretations of the constitution is molded in a Trump/Republican way. Funny thing is most Republicans either do not see the threats, or simply do not care.

Me, I’m not snapping at the bait.

I will continue to speak out about the road this country is headed down. I abhor violence at all levels. I will still use anti Republican and anti-Democrat political cartoons.

I never thought I would ever leave the Republican Party, but the party gave me no choice.

As for how the Trump assassination attempt will have an impact leading to the November vote? People have short memories, just ask all the political assassination attempts of the past decades. History has a way of repeating itself.

Politics creates strange bedfellows.