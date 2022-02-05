Stupid Quotes, some Stupid People

I just thought I would have fun this week posting really stupid quotes from politicians from both sides of the aisle.

• Barack Obama on Visiting 57 States:

“I’ve now been in 57 states — I think one left to go.’’

• Joe Biden on Barack Obama:

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.’’

• Richard Nixon on the White House Tapes:

‘’You know, I’ve always wondered about the taping equipment. But I’m damn glad we have it.’’

• Nancy Pelosi on Health Care Reform:

“But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.’’

• FEMA Director on Hurricane Katrina: “Things Are Going Well”:

“Considering the dire circumstances that we have in New Orleans, virtually a city that has been destroyed, things are going relatively well.’’

• George W. Bush on OB-GYNs:

“Too many good docs are getting out of the business. Too many OB-GYNs aren’t able to practice their love with women all across this country.’’

• Harry Reid on Seniors:

“Seniors love getting junk mail. It’s sometimes their only way of communicating or feeling like they’re part of the real world.”

• Joe Biden on Spending:

:Now, people, when I say that, look at me and say, ‘What are you talking about, Joe? You’re telling me we have to go spend money to keep from going bankrupt?’ The answer is yes, that’s what I’m telling you. “

• Boris Johnson on Gay Marriage:

“If gay marriage was OK … then I saw no reason in principle why a union should not be consecrated between three men, as well as two men; or indeed three men and a dog.”

• Groucho Marx on Politics:

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”

REALLY STUPID QUOTES:

• “Rape is kinda like the weather. If it’s inevitable, relax and enjoy it.”

...Clayton Williams (R-Texas)

• “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”

...Todd Akin (R-Montana)

• Rape victims should make the best of a bad situation.”

Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania)

• “Even when life begins in that horrible situation of rape it is something God intended to happen.”

...Richard Mourdock (R-Indiana)

• “In the emergency room they have what’s called rape kits, where a woman can get cleaned out.”

...Jodi Lauenberg (R-Texas)

• “If a woman has (the right to abortion), why shouldn’t a man be free to use his superior strength to force himself on a woman? At least the rapist’s pursuit of sexual freedom doesn’t (in most cases) result in anyone’s death.”

...Lawrence Lockman (R-Maine)

REALLY STUPID PERSON:

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas holds extreme right-wing views, with an active lobbying firm and has ties to many groups that have an interest in cases that may come before the court. Ginni, who is White, holds extreme right-wing views. She’s been supportive of Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and she’s said that the country faces existential danger from the deep state and the fascist left. She co-hosted a Remember the Ladies Banquet at the Liberty XPO & Symposium in 2010, which has since been called the ‘largest conservative training event in history’.

Ginni last week signed an open letter calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to ‘act immediately to remove’ the two Republican members of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 from GOP conference ‘due to their egregious actions’ as part of the committee. Meantime, Justice Thomas is facing backlash after he allegedly refused to recuse himself from ‘politically charged’ cases Ginni has been openly involved with, including the insurrection.

‘When Thomas is the lone dissenter on these issues where his wife literally may be implicated in a plot to overthrow the government and the man doesn’t recuse, like, make that make sense,’ Supreme Court expert Elie Myal told MSNBC. ‘You can’t make that make sense.’

Who says the Supreme Court has not become politicized? The New Yorker magazine, in a recent piece by Jane Mayer entitled: “Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?” reportedf: “The claim that the Justices’ opinions are politically neutral is becoming increasingly hard to accept, especially from Thomas, whose wife, Virginia (Ginni) Thomas, is a vocal right-wing activist. She has declared that America is in existential danger because of the “deep state” and the “fascist left,” which includes “transsexual fascists...

Thomas, a lawyer who runs a small political-lobbying firm, Liberty Consulting, has become a prominent member of various hard-line groups. Her political activism has caused controversy for years. For the most part, it has been dismissed as the harmless action of an independent spouse. But now the Court appears likely to secure victories for her allies in a number of highly polarizing cases—on abortion, affirmative action, and gun rights.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at N.Y.U. and a prominent judicial ethicist, said: “I think Ginni Thomas is behaving horribly, and she’s hurt the Supreme Court and the administration of justice. It’s reprehensible. If you could take a secret poll of the other eight Justices, I have no doubt that they are appalled by Virginia Thomas’s behavior. But what can they do?”