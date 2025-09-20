Sun, Sun, Sun, Sun

What rises in the east and sets in the west every day?

Decades ago they discovered it could be a source of energy and completely replace polluting fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.

Yes, folks, it was good old American technology from the Bell Labs that first developed the silicon photvoltaic cell way back in 1954.

NASA began using solar technology in 1958 and in 1973 the University of Delaware was responsible for constructing the first solar building, named "Solar One."

Solar efficiency has grown to astronomical heights over the decades as costs decline for businesses and homeowners.

"Solar becomes the king of electricity", declared the International Energy Agency in its 2020 report. IEA experts expect the global solar energy generation to become 8-13 times bigger in the next 20 years than it is now.

On top of solar power pushing fossil fuels out of the picture, wind power generates a substantial energy source, along with geothermal, the a natural resource of heat energy from within Earth that can be captured and harnessed for cooking, bathing, space heating, electrical power generation, and other uses. The total amount of geothermal energy incident on Earth is vastly in excess of the world’s current energy requirements, but it can be difficult to harness for electricity production. Despite its challenges, geothermal energy stands in stark contrast to the combustion of greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels.

Auto makers have vastly improved on mileage and reliability, embracing a future where gas guzzling, polluting vehicles now command use.

So, with all this technology of the now and future, why does the Trump administration block the takeover of fossil fuel?

Money, money, money!

Trump has already blocked offshore east coast wind projects that were nearly 80% complete.

He has thrown a wrench into EV car sales by ending tax advantages to new vehicle buyers and allowed drilling, drilling, drilling of oil for his friends and donors.

He also favors ‘Red Republican‘ states, where coal and oil suction still pollute the lands and future air quality.

He denies climate change, as storms increasing around the country have and are an obvious threat.

Meanwhile, even the Red State of Texas is caught in the frenzy of money.

Where does Texas get its energy from? Where do they see the future of energy?

Texas is the top oil and gas state in the U.S., producing 42 percent of crude oil and 27 percent of marketed natural gas.Texas has 32 petroleum refineries (the most of any state), which can process more than 5.9 million barrels of crude oil per day (32 percent of U.S. refining capacity).

Texas produces more electricity than any other state, generating more than 12 percent of the nation’s total.

Texas leads the nation in energy consumption across all sectors and is the largest energy-consuming state in the nation.

But wait! Texas also produces about 26 percent of all U.S. wind-powered electricity generation, the most of any state. Texas uses a wide variety of energy resources, the main contributor being natural gas. But the state is also a renewable energy trendsetter and has produced and used more energy from renewable sources such as wind power) and solar than other states in recent years.

The number of solar installations grew rapidly in the past few years as the cumulative capacity of operational solar resources totaled 14,818 MW in 2022, compared with just 72 MW in 2012. The value of total solar investments in Texas is over $22 billion, bringing more than 10,000 industry-related jobs to the state.

While Texas produces and uses significant amounts of energy from traditional sources, the state is also a renewable energy leader and projected to become even more sustainable in the future. Even they realize the future of fossil fuels is coming to an end.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, as fossil fuels market share declines, China has taken up solar panel technology and production, way past the U.S. It has also taken the lead in producing more and efficient EV vehicles at lower costs.

Never mind the Chinese gains in technology, Trump and his buddies still look after short term money, money, money and ‘Red State’ votes.

U.S. companies in solar, wind, geothermal and vehicle manufacturing are staying the course and know the future of fossil fuel is ending its domination.

The Holdraker home now has solar panels to produce electricity, two non-fossil fuel vehicles, a heat pump for warm and cold air and a heat pump water heater.

Soon, we will add in-residence battery storage and complete the cut of all natural gas use.

Trump and his old fogies will eventually admit new energy sources and climate change are real.

Of course, thousands, perhaps millions will either die, or migrate off of climate change areas.

Of course, the far right ‘Red States’ and followers will fight immigrants and migration with loud voices.

Political storms are easy to create with people, where money, money money, usurps common sense.

Kind of puts a whole new meaning to "Make America Great Again" when logic is dominated by those who believe money is the answer to life.