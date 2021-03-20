Texas Stupid

Texas, ahh, Texas...that big ole’ state with 10 gallon hats, chock full of dumb ass Republicans trying to hold onto their family jewels, while kicking anybody else in the balls.

After the humiliating voter scare in the recent election, the Texas GOP and Governor are now launching an avalanche of bills to curtail them thar Democrats from voting.

Early voting! That will encourage people to get out and vote and the last thing True Republicans want is any of them thar Blueies messing with thar inherited power.

More than two dozen GOP-sponsored elections bills are under consideration in the Legislature as lawmakers seek to tighten ID requirements and voter rolls, limit early voting and up the penalties for errors.

According to an NBC story, “Texas has been working on election integrity for a while,” said state Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican who chairs the State Affairs Committee and introduced a 27-page omnibus bill with several new restrictions and penalties.

“This was already in process, but then the 2020 election was so in the national spotlight, and so many people have questions, so many people have concerns,” he said. “I would say that has raised the profile of the issue.”

You see, folks, since that thar proven liar, former President Donald J. Trump got his ass whipped by an outpouring of Democrats and free thinkers, Donald convinced 3 of every 4 dumb ass Republicans that there was widespread voter fraud.

Actually, seeing the pre-election polls, Donald knew he was in for a ‘tar and featherin’ before the first vote was cast.

The NBC story pointed out that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office spent 22,000 hours looking for voter fraud and uncovered just 16 cases of false addresses on registration forms, according to The Houston Chronicle. Nearly 17 million voters are registered in Texas.

Mind you, Texas already has some of the most restrictive laws on the books.

Not to be outdone, other Republican controlled states such as Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin have joined in on the voter fraud lies, not because it happened, but because Republicans have yet to earn future approval of their dying practices.

As mentioned here before, gerrymandering – the practice of dividing voting districts in myriad, weird ways to advance favorable party voting – is still in the forefront of actual voter fraud, along with denying early voting.

Of course, immigration is a hot topic since most migrants, once completely Americanized, tend to become Democrats.

Now, heaving all voter restrictions on Republicans is not fair. When Democrats achieve power in many states, the gerrymandering pendulum seems too often to favor the Dems. I feel if the trend towards registering as a Democrat began to fade, they too would be finding laws to build their ranks.

*****

and, Ohhh that Catholic Church...

The Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions since any such sacramental recognition could be confused with marriage.

The Vatican holds that gays must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” Catholic teaching holds that marriage, a lifelong union between a man and woman, is part of God’s plan and is intended for the sake of creating new life.

Since gay unions are not intended to be part of that plan, they cannot be blessed by the church, the document said.

Way to go, you progressive institution...Along with down playing women... and for decades denying child abuse within your ranks.

“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” the response said.

God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man (or women?), so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” it said.

*****

The Great Salem New York witch hunt.

Look, I am absolutely no fan of new York Governor Andrew Cuomo. I think he is a far left idiot with the brains of a pecan.

That being said, the current charges of women coming out of the woodwork, accusing Cuomo of touching, kissing, or whatever, should be taken as questionable evidence and not fact.

The Salem witch trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts between February 1692 and May 1693. More than two hundred people were accused. Thirty were found guilty, nineteen of whom were executed by hanging (fourteen women and five men). One other man, Giles Corey, was pressed to death for refusing to plead, and at least five people died in jail.

After the Salem incidents were over, government officials and historians did everything in their power to hide the total injustice by fervent Christians.

Finding and proclaiming guilt before all evidence is examined is not only stupid, but plays into our current cancel culture/social media bias.

Both Democrats and Republican officials claiming guilt and calls for removing Cuomo from office are part of our overall quickness to hang and decide, not by jury and facts, but shoot from the hip justice.

Appointing the NYS Attorney General to investigate Cuomo, a woman who desires his seat, is not only convenient, but ridiculous.

Politicians, news media, polls are jumping on a bandwagon in a society that demands political correctness that is all but destroying America.

Ahh, the smell of blood! If Cuomo is indeed a womanizer by proven definition, he should be scolded for shitting where he eats.

By the way, the same goes for jumping all over police. I find it ironic that local politicians, protesters and press jump on every shooting, or death by anyone Black. Sometimes, perhaps more than sometimes, the victim is a true criminal/psychopath, or wrongdoer that either causes a situation, or heightens the situation.

Police situations do happen and unless you are on the scene and not judging by snippets of video or comments, do not immediately condemn...either side.