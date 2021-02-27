The 4-Party System

Life would be so much easier if we dropped the phony two party-Republican/Democrat system in favor of the four party: ‘Far Right Republican, Normal Centralist Republican’, ‘Far Left Democrat’, ‘Centralist Democrat’ parties.

That way cult Trump followers would have their short-lived voices at the polls along with the sometimes Sanders followers. The centralists on both sides would reach out across the aisle and come up with actual solutions.

To do this would define and strengthen and give actual purpose to both the Republican and Democrat positions. Forget about the quasi-conservative movement. They would find their now feeble, confused voice within the ‘Far Right Republican Party’.

The ‘Social’ Democrats could actually find a home in the more progressive world in the ‘Far Left Democrat Party’ without soiling true traditional values.

Along with this dream could be actual term limits for both congress and senate to no more than 12 years in each position. Congress people could serve no more that four three-year terms. Senators could serve no more than three four-year terms.

Imagine, if you will, newly elected politicians no longer starting their first day on the job campaigning to get re-elected for their next term.

Along with this dream PACs (Political Action Committees) would be banned and large payouts to campaigns and tit for tat favors would be eliminated. Cronyism would disappear, along with politicians becoming uber rich while holding office.

The ‘Electoral College’ would be obsolete, eliminated in favor of one vote-one man/woman. The person with the mostest wins the bestest. No more control of the national votes being outcast for small states with secular voters.

By-gosh, that would mean we actually knew who won political races without drawn out court cases and questionable voting in any degree. We would know the winners and losers in almost actual time!

Voter suppression by various means would disappear and voting numbers would increase as voting becomes a tradition with meaning.

Imagine a now dying Republican Party banning such policies as ‘gerrymandering’. Gerrymandering would become irrelevant, because there would be little point in carving up districts to minimize the presence of some voters. The left and right become less rigid, less binary, less discriminatory by carving out/in Hispanics, Blacks, or whatever.

WHAAAT! Perhaps lowering discrimination policies in favor of giving voting districts actual representation? That’s just plain crazy...

Imagine common folk dreaming of making changes, becoming the actual voice of those she/he represents. Big money would disappear faster than a jack rabbit.

Court reform would mean something, since we Americans now jail more individuals than any true democracy, or quasi-democracy.

Fair markets would actually exist in favor of, well..., favors for local, state, national and international markets.

Employment would stabilize in favor of supply and demand. The economy would show growth and the demand for energy would be nothing but a ‘blip’ in overall importance. Energy demand would no longer be defined by wars.

Hmm, perhaps this idea of a four party system has some merits.