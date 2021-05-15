The Energy thing

The debate begins, but the decision should be obvious.

Now that just about every sane human being agrees climate change is real and carbon output must be curtailed, some on the right are hemming and hawing over how to handle the earth corruption.

Former President Trump attempted to boost a dying coal industry, but large energy producers saw the handwriting on the carbon wall and were already preparing for the future.

Coal is obsolete and a huge contributor to the polluted planet. But wait! The U.S. economy succeeded with coal. How can we now ween ourselves from this abundant, rather cheap energy source? How can we tell developing nations that the use of coal is bad and should be condemned?

China, India, two huge growing economies, depend on coal as they emit their financial prowess on the world. Both economies are choking on the result of coal usage, but how else can they compete with already established world powers? Even Mother Russia would be emasculated without its coal and natural gas reserves.

I admit that wind and solar power are not total replacements for fossil fuels, since cloudy and windless days exist. So, what is the answer?

Believe it, or not, the power thing is starring at us, but we shudder to go with the obvious.

Nuclear power, once and currently condemned is a limitless source to keep the lights on.

Hey, Ron, what about the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster (2011), the Chernobyl disaster (1986), the Three Mile Island accident (1979)?

The problem with ‘nuclear accidents’ is the human factor, coupled with disastrous decisions. Building a nuclear plant near earth faults is, well, stupid. Using old technology, coupled with human negligence is...stupid. We continue to clamor about closing cheap nuclear power plants based upon now unfounded fears.

Yeah, but what about those spent waste radiation emitting rods that provide gobs of nuclear danger for countless centuries in the future. Where will we store them?

Believe it or not, the amount of space taken up by storing old nuclear rods is miniscule and can be stored safely. On top of that, science is working on other solutions to reuse spent rods and lower their radioactivity to make them safe.

The biggest problem with nuclear power is in our own minds. We refuse to see the forest for the trees and stubborn human rejection of what we consider the unknown is our biggest fault.

By the way, you know all those endless pipelines bringing natural gas to our homes? Yeah, eventually natural gas, another polluter will go the way of the dodo bird as well.

To deniers of the future, just look at how auto makers are progressing past gas powered engines. Both Volkswagen and Ford have announced plans to go all electric in 10 to 15 years. Trust me, it will be much sooner.

I personally have evolved from hybrid (gas and electric motors) to full electric driving. I am in the process of doing away with all gas powered lawn tractors, mowers, powered tools. The power is there, along with the convenience of battery powered, fewer moving parts, much fewer maintenance costs.

To the critics of cost, with incentives, tax breaks and savings on not buying gas, the cost of driving an all-electric vehicle is far cheaper. The industry is moving away from coal and natural gas and the movement is gaining traction with the quick advance of climate change. Battery storage and life is gaining on an almost daily basis.