We have been living in this house going on eleven years. We have spent big bucks remodeling, improving and making the home and property the perfect setting for this elderly couple.

One big task lay ahead. The two car garage needed everything over the years. We had it dry walled, new garage doors installed, updated electrical service for our electric vehicles, solar installations and garage heating.

That was the human easy part. Unfortunately in all the home and garden revisions, crap piles up. The leftover doohickey from all the remodeling, the intent to put that tool back in place and the rush to get the next edition of the Times out took a toll.

Then there is the totally human condition known as Mind Blotch. Mind Blotch occurs when you are shopping at Lowes, Home Depot, or online and see something you know you need, but are unsure if you already have it, ran out of it, broke it, or lent it to one of the kids.

Last week Wife Patti had a major Mind Blotch when she convinced me someone may have stolen our hand truck and life as we knew it was coming to an end. I told her ,in her travels, to simply pick a new one up, which she did. Days later we discovered our original hand truck, needed for lifting and moving items no reasonable human should attempt to lift on their own. It was really out in the open and this Mind Blotch is totally hers.

The decision was made. We could no longer put off the crazy condition of tools, piled on tools and crap, piled on crap to endure any longer.

I decided the it was time for the ultimate garage attack. I would have epoxy coating applied to the floors. Contracts were signed and it was full steam ahead.

In advance, I enlisted both of my grown sons to aid in the emptying of the garage. The date was set, days before the epoxy coating. The day arrived and both sons were obviously no-shows. I really don’t blame them.

Yes, it was hot and sweaty work, but we put our noses to the grindstone and the two elderly Holdrakers woefully attacked. At first, it was a bit confusing and dreadful. Discoveries were made over the very long day as old and new tools and assorted ‘things’ were found. “Hey, we’ve got three of these” became a common thread.

I decided to give away any gas, or battery operated tool with strange names or solo tool appearances. We went with Ryobi battery-operated everything, from drills to saws to mowers and shop vacs - now standardized house and lawn future.

Once the garage was totally emptied and floors swept, and everything stored outside and covered by a very large tarp, we waited until the day the floor was coated with epoxy and flakes. It took two days and another 72 hours before the floor was ready for the reversal attack.

That is when the hard work really proceeded. Tubs of junk, duplicates and “what the hell is this” began.

Remarkably, the sons did show up for the scavenger picking of tools, assorted ‘things’ and shelving. “Hey, I can sell this in the garage sale, was a common theme.” Many trips to the garbage and recycling center commenced.

I discovered multiple wrenches, gallons upon gallons of weed killers and lawn liquids. Anyone need bungee cords, tarps, weed killer?

I bought new tool benches, storage racks and bins. Wife Patti began numbering and naming appropriate drawers and cabinets. Sorting was difficult, especially when one simply does not know what something belongs to, but is probably something that should not be trashed. It took several sweaty days, but the goal was reached. A place for everything and everything in its place. After all the work, money and sweat, yes, it will forever remain a clean, Holdraker sanctuary.