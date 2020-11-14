The Great Flux

Look, this national division is nothing new. This country has been going through a flux for generations. Let me explain.

Today, Democrats are seen as more liberal, Republicans as more conservative.

Social consciousness is awakening big time. We have begun to understand more about racial, immigrant and male/female divisions and the effects they have on employment, crime, poverty and voting patterns.

The very same process has been evolving in party structures as well. At one time, not that long ago, Southern Democrats were seen as more racist in their outlooks and policies.

When the far-right Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater ran for the American presidency in 1964, he never even pretended to woo voters in the political center. “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice,” declared Goldwater in his speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination at its 1964 convention. “And…moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.” Yeah, he got clobbered in the final vote, but that was the same attitude that got Trump elected in 2016.

The voting patterns across America show the mid-section-rural farm states less populated and more conservative, and the eastern and western most states, where there are major populations, more liberal.

Yes, there are mid Atlantic states, partially south, partially north, still up for grabs, but in general, each party knows their now-defined bounds.

Yes, there are pockets of more conservative, more liberal sprinklings throughout the red and blue states, but pretty much the parties know where to spread their bucks on advertising.

The Republicans are currently sticking to their more right agenda. That will fade as the country and population tend to gravitate back to a centralist position. (The old pendulum swing). Republicans must realize that minorities are becoming equalizers and college educated is a growing and real thing.

The Democrats are trying to be all things to all people and have a more liberal, left swing. That too must adjust to a changing American attitude that wants some change, but not radical movements. Thinking we are all created equal, the same, is simply untrue.

Voters are reluctant to change and must be led with new awareness and humanity. Whether it is war, trade agreements, industry and growth, we like to win and absolutely hate to lose.

The ‘Great Flux’ will be attained when both parties realize they must work together to win a stabilization in social and economic growth. Until then it will be a ‘gotcha last’ technique that has continued to divide.

Until this balance is achieved, we will continue to see inequity is good and bad laws, life-long politicians with an agenda, lies, half truths and a confused, bewildered electorate.

*****

The way President Trump and some of his followers are accepting (?) the outcome of the national election is laying fertile ground to a really weird inauguration day. Will President Trump show up, will he smile, shake hands? How many un-loyalists to the Trump reign be fired by the end of the year?

Will the new Biden coronavirus team even be allowed to begin their policies? Will the transition team be allowed to begin the process?

Los Angels Times Business Columnist Michael Hiltzik on Monday wrote:

The announcement Monday from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech that their coronavirus vaccine appears to be 90% effective thrilled medical experts around the world and presented a glimmer of hope for laypersons weary of the burdens of fighting a battle that the virus seems to be winning...

Yet it’s still much too early to declare the battle against COVID-19 won. Many details about the Pfizer trial are still unknown, and even the data the company released Monday have not been peer reviewed. As more information becomes available, the initial euphoria may dissipate...

Pfizer says it’s prepared to produce globally “up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.”

The vaccine requires two doses per person for full effectiveness. That means that there won’t be enough to go around for high-priority recipients such as first responders and seniors until sometime next year, and for wider global distribution until 2022 at the earliest.

Bottom line folks, don’t get overly excited by all the news about coronavirus being thrown around.

Meanwhile, not to be outdone, Russia added to their previous announcement about their virus vaccine. No public shutdowns would be necessary because their vaccine is not 90% effective, but 93% effective.

I have absolutely no qualms about being first in line to take an approved vaccination (Not the Russian version). Until then, the coronavirus will lead the news and many, many more will be infected and die.

We could throw the political blame around but the bottom line is we should be extra careful, especially during the holiday seasons and family gatherings. Take heed and postpone large, or even medium gatherings...and for crying out loud, wear the stupid masks!