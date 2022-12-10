The impatience factor

Things have changed, or have they?

The recent inflation factor saw food and goods skyrocket. Can you imagine an inflation rate climbing to over 8% in just a year?

If you do research you would understand that numerous factors came into play that caused the strange phenomena.

First, we and the entire world had this nasty plague called COVID. It sent shock waves and frustration throughout the manufacturing world as productions came to an almost halt. People stayed home, toilet paper became scarce and those poor distribution lines we all took for granted crashed.

Store shelves began to empty and the good old supply and demand took a toll.

Any political party in place at the time began to take the brunt of voter despair. The man at the top, the President, was surely to blame for all this malarkey in our settled lives.

Of course, any opposing political party would use this confusing time to their advantage. After all voter confusion is gold.

Second, there was this messy thing about Russia invading Ukraine. This set off a western world call to arms. The “free” world set about supplying Ukrainians with weaponry, food, medical supplies, etc. We’re not talking about billions of dollars, but hundreds of millions in aid to put Putin’s madness and Russia back in place.

The Russian leader picked a non-NATO country he thought would be a pushover. That was before the West came to the quasi-rescue. Along with misjudging Ukrainian determination and all the foreign aid to bolster Ukraine, Russia and Putin have found themselves in a quandary.

Oil producing nations saw black gold as the “energy” factor took a chunk out of the old pocketbook.

The stock market responded almost daily in every way possible fueling the doom and gloom for the economy.

Interest rates would climb and those precious retirement accounts fluxed like no tomorrow. The word ‘inflation’ was tossed about and fed the media about total disaster for the economy.

Now, mind you, it takes time to get production back to ‘normal’ following a pandemic infusion into the world. Likewise, it takes years to get supply lines anywhere close to normal.

Remember, the U.S. was not the only country suffering from pandemic whoa and foreign entities shuttered entire production lines as populations fell ill.

Third, the world, in general, is undergoing something weird called climate change. Storm patterns are changing and the sea level is rising. Especially third world countries are feeling the brunt of climate change thingy.

In response to the climate change, industry is adjusting by finding alternate energy sources. This throws a monkey wrench into a quasi-stable world as everyday people are faced with, gulp, changes in their lives.

Electric cars, rising natural gas prices, stricter laws reducing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and an uneasy tipping of the old, established apple cart send people to the polls in resentment.

We have a tendency of not understanding change. We are fueled when fuel prices seem to skyrocket and that loaf of bread and the price of eggs jump to unbelievable levels.

We, in general, don’t care why, or the numerous factors involved in the process itself. We are impatient. We want the government, the leaders to bring a level society back into focus, stable. Problem is that normal has all but disappeared.