The indoctrination factor

The acceptance that the world was flat, the earth is the center of the universe, and heathens should either be reformed or eliminated, has all been part of the human condition.

We know now the earth is not flat, nor the center of the universe, and, as for the changing or eliminating anyone with opposing positions, well, we are still working on that one.

The tribal factor is a built-in human characteristic. We tend to go with the flow as it makes life easier than questioning.

The mass public in the U.S. supported the war in Vietnam until there were enough of us to say wait, No. Still, there are a number of us willing to embrace lies and movements contrary to our very fabric.

The key word here is ‘indoctrination’. We either accept what is presented to us and go with the flow, or we develop a logical opposition to the indoctrination presented to us.

So, where am I going with this?

Polls - and you know how I feel about polls - exclaim that almost 70% of current Republicans still favor Donald Trump as a legitimate leader of the Party, if not the nation.

I left the ranks of the Republican Party when the national, state and local Republican committees began going too far right and off the track due to indoctrination.

We all witnessed the speech former President Trump made just before the January 6th attempt at overthrowing our democratic congress. People died, while others, hundreds of others, went on to be convicted of numerous crimes and prison sentences in the uprising.

Still, the powers-to-be failed to take the former president to task for his part in the fiasco in a timely manner.

Grand juries were assembled, witnesses called in to testify and charges were and still are being decided, two years after the fact.

Meanwhile debates continued on, whether the political turmoil was real, or just imagined. Yes, we saw with our own eyes, the lies and subterfuge that evolved. Leaders changed their tunes, statements and politics trumped reality.

Scores of indoctrinated followers broke laws as transcripts and actual phone calls came to light. Still, the Party faithful stuck to their guns.

Trump has been indicted on numerous past lies and foibles, yet the 70% claim it is all just political retribution, nothing but a "witch hunt", which Trump often proclaims.

From allegedly mishandling state secrets to accusations he paid off a porn star - Donald Trump is facing numerous legal problems.

He is facing charges in two separate criminal investigations, and was ordered to pay millions of dollars to a writer after being found liable for sexual abuse.

He is also under investigation for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat...an election he still claims he won.

Trump faces potential criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the events leading up to it. Meanwhile 16 Republicans in Michigan just got charged with felonies for falsely presenting themselves as the state’s electors – even though Joe Biden won the state by more than 150,000 votes.

Before becoming a political misanthrope he was sued over 2000 times in his many business dealings.

Now, Trump has sweeping plans to give himself more power if reelected, but some members of his own party are indicating they’re not on board.

According to a story by Igor Bobic with the HuffPost:

"The former president and his allies are vowing to bring independent federal agencies like the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission under direct presidential control, revive the practice of “impounding” funds appropriated by Congress, and strip employment protections for thousands of civil servants in the executive branch, ostensibly to replace them with Trump’s own chosen political appointees."

Democracy be damned and 70% of Republican trolls are still behind this would-be Putin clone.

By the way, it was reported last week that former president Donald Trump disclosed new details about roughly $1 billion in earnings in a revised financial filing covering much of his post-presidency, including money from foreign ventures, speaking fees and a Florida golf course.

Then, of course Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is defending former President Trump for his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, saying Trump had encouraged a peaceful protest that day — but did nothing to merit the criminal charges the Justice Department (DOJ) is said to be weighing.

Yes, this was the same man who stated: “But let me be very clear to you and I have been very clear to the President. He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No if, ands, or buts,” McCarthy told House Republicans on January 11, 2021

“I don’t see how he could be found criminally responsible,” McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday in the Capitol. “What criminal activity did he do? He told people to be peaceful.”

All the time asking his devoted followers to send contributions to his reelection and defense funds.

To throw Republicans a cookie, Trump and the Republican Party leaders are experts at finding anything in the Democrat corrals to take their minds off Trump and the Party’s heat.

Bring up Biden’s son, the Afghanistan retreat fiasco, the price of gas, a possible recession.

Nope, this piece is about Trump.

A quote attributed to P. T. Barnum, an American showman of the mid-19th century --"There’s a sucker born every minute" is apropos to 70% of the Republican party.