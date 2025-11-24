The Last Dog

Last year I lost my first Cavalier King Charles dog Zu-Zu to a heart attack. She was eleven years old.

Six weeks ago I lost my beloved Checkers, a rescue I had since he was 4 year-old. He died at age 11 of cancer.

That left me with Scout, a 10+ year-old that suffers from a really bad hip and went deaf about a year ago.

I was ready for yet another rescue from numerous agencies serving the Cavalier Rescue community. Usually these dogs are used as breeders until they get older, or develop some ailment and are discarded by their owners.

Wife Patti said no more dogs. It is both heartbreaking and a bit of a chore to handle a dog with special medical needs and costly medications.

We got Dewey three and a half years ago. He is the dominate type, jealous of every other distraction in life and a food gobbler who takes any opportunity to steal other dog or cat foods.

I felt empty without three cavaliers and put out the word that the Holdrakers were in the hunt for yet another rescue. Nonetheless, I was determined to find another. Alas, we came close once, but the dogs were quickly snatched up by others.

Two Mondays ago, while perusing the internet, Wife Patti came upon a cavalier pup who was 15 weeks old and had been promised to a couple in Pennsylvania. The woman came up to the breeder in Hilton on a regular basis until the pup was ready, playing with him and taking photos.

Just before adoption the couple broke up and Finn (Finnegan) was left without a destination owner.

Wife Patti drooled over photos of Finn and this "never again" woman was hooked. "We could go and get him today," she exclaimed.

We went to the home in Hilton, played with and readily fell in love with a rambunctious 15 week old pup. So, Finn, not a rescue like I wanted was adopted from an AKC breeder.

Yes, Cavaliers with AKC papers are not cheap, but the owners decided to reduce his price and Finn was on his way home to Walworth.

How and would would Finn be accepted by Dewey and Scout? What about the two house cats already established in the residence? Would the Holdrakers fear the training and frustration of a puppy?

Almost immediately, the little pranced up the porch stairs. Once jumped on chairs and couches with ease to our amazement. Both dogs were leery and growls of discomfort arose. The cats could care less and Finn readily accepted that other animals exist on this earth.

After a few days Dewey became more and more tolerant. Totally deaf Scout still had his reservations on the new inhabitant.

All three dogs, due to various preferences and health concerns eat different foods. Dewey, who may have a thyroid problem is on special weight food. Scout is on the tried and true Blue Buffalo, while Finn is on a special puppy food. Yes, Dewey will attempt to steal Finn’s food, but Finn gets sick on the other dogs’ chow. All will attempt to steal the cats’ food, so it is required to stand over the animals to prevent food thefts.

Of course, we have Invisible Fence for the dogs living on a highly traveled highway with open fields in the back. Each dog has a collar and went through training. Yes, Finn would have to go through a three day training with his new collar and yes, this adds to the cost of ownership by just over $500.

Then there is the house training. Finn had been brought up on dog pee pads, something we refuse to do. There have been a few mistakes by Finn, but, for the most ,part training is going well.

This past week he had his first contact with SNOW and COLD, but now jumps head first into snow piles.

Dewey has now adopted Finn and the two loyally follow each other when outside. Even Scout is becoming third in play. Finn has moments of madness running full speed around in the house and has taken to stealing the TV remote and turning on and off the TV at all hours, then absconding with the device. It has become a contest between dog and owner hiding the TV remote..

Of course, son Devin reminded us that, as we both approach 75, he has no intention of adopting our household pets upon our demise and that Fin nis most definitely our LAST DOG.