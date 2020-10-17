The man behind the curtain

It is now 5:35 a.m. and I should be sleeping. Did you ever wake up in bed and a thought enters your mind and no matter how tired your body, your mind won’t let it go?

I have been criticizing the current presidential administration for years in this column and on social media for its brazen attacks on democracy. I, like many others, could not understand why anybody in their right mind could not see through the lies, deceit and obvious affronts to humankind.

Trump is his name, but I have finally figured out it is definitely not Trump’s twisted personality, or policies I hate, it is what he and they represent.

There are people in public and on social media who love Trump. He can obviously do no wrong in their eyes. There were people in history, who loved, saluted evil. Instead of red hats and viral slogans, substitute brown shirts and arms stretched out to the sky at rallies. Chants of twisted pasts, revving up the crowds with prime words needed to set them off is all a pattern, unfortunately, one they, the red hats/brown shirts have missed. So, what they are being led into?

Substitute Jews for immigrants, substitute, mock ugly for your vision of beauty, use past policies and politicians as scapegoats and history is simply repeating itself.

Anyone who dare speak up is unceremoniously done away with, sidelined, stripped of power. Media becomes the enemy and the blame for our failures is heaped upon the foreign, outside powers. It is an easy way to lead the frustrated to your way of thinking, but I realize and recognize that it is a pattern.

History has shown that after the storm of hypocrisy, after the doors to the camps setting the prisoners free are opened, that the loyal followers, the high saluting, slogan tossing followers, will understand, perhaps see the trap they fell into. Changes and attempted changes to the rule of law become mute and the pendulum rights itself.

The question remains, what about all the division that caused the uprising? Will they simply disappear, never again to rear their ugly heads? History has shown us that they never disappear. They may subside, but never really disappear from the thoughts of those seeking answers that simply do not exist.

The world can be unfair. There are no ‘all men/women created equal’, scenarios, therefore there will be unrest due to the fact that we are human. There will always be the down trodden, the imperfect, the person with pre-existing body, or thought conditions born on this planet.

Trump is not the problem, only the visible, current viable human form of our discontent.

Trump’s reelection is not really in the cards, mainly due to others, like myself, who see the wave of history hitting us in the face. The slightly current evil infusion will eventually be recognized and subside.

I was asked the question: “What will you do if Trump is reelected?” The answer is simple. I will continue to point out fallacies and the steps being employed to bring down, change an imperfect system.

I do not blame Trump, or his red hats for the current situation, it was inevitable. I only hope they put down their flags and look back to earlier times when this tide has passed.

As for those who hate my ‘opinion’, this column, this newspaper, it really doesn’t matter. The election in three weeks will come and go - and if history has shown us any truth, it is that humans, unfortunately, have short memories.