The problem is some businesses may not survive

There is no question that when it comes to business, some will not survive the current coronavirus situation.

We can “order out” on a regular basis from favorite restaurants, but knowing the human condition, many will eventually slide away from that practice. Even if we do continue to support them, most small eateries will find they simply cannot pay the overheads required to maintain a pick-up, or delivery only business.

Then there are the smaller retailers. Once again, when push comes to shove, the current restrictions will not allow much of a future. There have been predictions of unemployment reaching 30%, or higher and even if these numbers are sky high, there is no question there will be turmoil. There is also no question everyone will be tightening their financial belts.

The President now predicts perhaps millions will fall ill at various levels and 100,000+ to almost a quarter million may die.

Newspapers are getting slammed by the coronavirus. In the newspaper business, I have already seen numerous city newspapers either cease print, or cut back several days of weekly publishing. Yes, things are bleak, not only in print publication, but across all media forms.

There is no question that even in the Wayne County Times, advertising has dropped considerably. Paid circulation, legal notices and other sources of income have given us impetus and the limited finances to continue on this basis. You have noticed the reduction to two sections from four, and fewer pages overall. We have no plans to cut any further on the weekly edition and look forward to increasing as the situation changes.

The Times will make it through weeks, if not months of the current situation, but we appreciate the support. I am not so sure about some of the other regional papers. Some have already laid off staff and rely on nothing but press releases and filler.

Yes, it is very difficult finding stories when sports, meetings, events, schools etc, have zilch to report. We have, however, challenged our writers to dig, and find stories of interest. In a nutshell, we will continue to bring you all the latest news on these pages and on our online platform.

This is the unusual situation we, all business owners, find ourselves in. The uncertain length and impact is still unknown. On the other hand, we can piss and moan till the cows come home, but perhaps it is time to take that war footing that the President and Governor have mentioned.

Please continue to support local business, including the Times in any way you can.

This week we have stories on how businesses are adjusting and moving forward and have more planned for the weeks to come. Last week we printed all the local restaurants offering pick-up and deliveries. The updated list can be found at waynetimes.com

As we continue to cover local, state and national stories, I urge you to find ways to personally adjust as even things like future voting procedures are changing.

Yes, your retirement and stock programs have taken a hit, but markets will recover.

Self-isolation may actually give us time to reflect on what is really important in our lives. Wife Patti is becoming creative in the kitchen. I am moving fast forward on lawn and garden projects. Sons and daughters-in-law have made major adjustments working from home. My grandchildren are now experiencing school learning from home. There are a host of entertainment features to explore.

Bottom line, we will survive!