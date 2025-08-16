Passersby thought it was crazy. when they saw some old guy in a funny sun hat digging in roadside hill in extreme heat. Surely he would lose his footing and fall on the steep incline.

Occasionally a vehicle horn would beep and one lady stopped to remind the old man that it was in the 90ºs and he should probably take a break.

That old man was me. For years I had delayed doing what should have been done over a decade prior.

The hill on my front yard on Ontario Center Road was too steep for the lawn tractor. For years I would struggle with the power mower to tackle the hill. When I had a lawn service even Adam took the hill with caution. If it was wet, it was even more daring to tackle.

So, why didn’t I let the pros do the dangerous work? I got two quotes from companies for the project. Both came in at about $4,000 dollars.

The job needed to be done and I was determined the stars were in line. Definite research on how to tackle the task were needed. Still, I kind of learned as the project neared, and I proceeded.

No, I did not purposely choose a heat wave to start, it just happened and I was determined the time was now.

I carefully measured and used string markers to show where I felt it was safe to mow with the lawn tractor. For years Wife Patti was concerned this old guy would tumble down the hill by getting too close to disaster. Yeah, I pushed the line further a bit with every mow.

First lesson, the outlined borders all but disappeared as the dig proceeded. The soil was dry and rocky and was concrete-like in nature. I was determined to remove the well established grass and weeds to a depth of two, or more inches.

Barrels were placed along the roadside where I could slide down on my butt and throw clumps of roots into the receptacles. Trying not to overload the containers for fear of having to lift them into the lawn tractor cart, he contents were then taken to the back dump area that was rising with every load.

I discovered this almost 75- year-old body could work about two hours before heat, sweat and muscles began to do him in. In short, I was a disgusting sweat ball loaded with dust and dirt. A towel was placed over the leather recliner so I could recover, before the next shift.

Instead of tiered rock, or stone, I decided to use a new material I discovered earlier this season. After years of replacing wood mulch over and over again I went with something new to me and my extensive gardens. Rubber mulch, made from recycled tires would replace the old, lighter wood that was used for over a decade. The wood mulch blew with the wind and weather and accumulated to a rotting depth year upon year.

The rubber mulch is more expensive, anywhere from $8-$11 per bag depending on size. I decided to order it by the skid of 50 bags per. Earlier in the season I had replaced, or covered the old wood mulch in all my gardens and tree surroundings. It worked like a charm and rubber mulch has a 12 year guarantee, replacing the year after year wood mulch. Rubber mulch comes in various colors, but I decided early on that brown mulch with a black weed preventing fabric was what was best. (Don’t skimp on the fabric!)

But what about the steep incline of the hill? How could I prevent the material from sliding down over time and weather? I also discovered mulch/stone glue that keeps the stuff in place. Something handy when mowing close to the edges in gardens.

Fitting in my "hill work" around everyday tasks and newspaper stuff, it took about a week and a half of sweat and sore muscles to finish.

The next step in the process was plants. I needed salt-resistant, drought -resistant plants that could thrive in the full sun location.

After research and talking to daughter-in-law Christy, SEDUM plants were chosen. The sedum family fit the bill, they are not overly colorful and grow to the minimum girth and height required.

Treated wood 4x4s and stakes hold the roadside base and pebble stone completes the meeting with the road. Please make sure you have the utility companies mark their presence.

Will the hill hold? Time will tell if the ‘Project’ weathers the weather and if the ‘Project’ was successful. Me, I’m just glad it is done.