The RACE Debacle

Okay, you’re not a racist and neither am I. Now, tell me how you feel about the following questions.

• Should a White student be denied entrance into the college of his choice in favor of a perhaps, less qualified Black student?

• Are there already too many very eligible Oriental students at Ivy League colleges, replacing both White and Black students?

• Should an already seasoned employed White worker be laid off in favor of a recently hired Black worker in order to preserves some semblance of diversity?

• Should there be a Miss Black America contest, even though the Miss America contest has Black participants?

• Wouldn’t somebody scream bloody murder if there was an exclusive Miss White America pageant?

• What about a Miss Hispanic pageant?

• Why is it we can say the "N" word when describing a racial slur, knowing damn well it simply replaces the word Nigger? Why is either word acceptable?

• Why in the hell can a Black person ever feel they can use the word, but somebody who is not Black is condemned for its use?

• If we are truly integrated, just how many Black friends do you really have? If you’re Black, how many White friends do you have?

• Do you feel uneasy when approaching an unknown Black person(s) in public?

• Even though many Black/Hispanic/LGBTQ+ artists have been ignored in the past, have now been recognized, should there still be separate award shows for Blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ+ artists?

• With some ongoing profiling, would you feel safe after a police officer stopped your vehicle?

• What about the same scenario if you are Black?

• Do you feel uneasy when a Black, Asian, or Hispanic doctor, or nurse shows up at your bedside?

• Even worse when they do not speak your version of English?

• Are you just as upset when a Black person is shot/killed in the City of Rochester as opposed to a White person?

• When you hear about rioting/looting, do you automatically assume it is a Black culprit?

• Does the idea of old lynchings still a matter of concern to you?

• Do you now know of, or perhaps still don’t know, about the Tulsa, Oklahoma Race Slaughter of entire neighborhood, where hundreds of Blacks were killed and thousands were left with nothing?

• Do you support the move in some cities and even the talk in some more liberal states, for the concept of ‘Slave Reparations’ hundreds of years in the past?... The awkward attempt to equalize race relations by giving millions of dollars to families of former slaves?

• Do you cringe when news shows another Black man die at the hands of brutal cops? Even, when sometimes, the killing becomes later justified?

• Do you object, or sometimes object, moves in many Southern states to squash down historic racial tensions in school lessons?

• Do you feel the most definite uptick in Jewish, Oriental and Muslim violence?

• Do you feel a bit uneasy when a Jewish, Oriental, or Muslim spokesperson appears to complain about racism?

• Do you even dislike and add to the "BAD" words the use of the term "Oriental"?

• Could any of you/us, tell the facial difference between a Chinese and Japanese individual? (Oooh, do look this one up) I dare you.

Okay, so why does racism exist after thousands of years? Why will it continue for thousands of years in the future? Bottom line, we are human. There will always be ‘terms’ - differences between you and me. Some may be less pronounced. I am cute, you are not. I am skinny, you not so much.

Now hear this! Black, Oriental, White, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ have the same tendencies to love...and hate. Yes, even those confused Russian Communists cry once in a while.

Now, everybody clap your hands, probably not in unison, and sing Kumbya! (Another look it upper)