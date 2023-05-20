Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 20th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

The RACE Debacle

by Ron Holdraker
May 20, 2023

 Okay, you’re not a racist and neither am I. Now, tell me how you feel about the following questions.

• Should a White student be denied entrance into the college of his choice in favor of a perhaps, less qualified  Black student?

• Are there already too many very eligible Oriental students at Ivy League colleges, replacing both White and Black students?

• Should an already seasoned employed White worker be laid off in favor of a recently hired Black worker in order to preserves some semblance of diversity?

• Should there be a Miss Black America contest, even though the Miss America contest has Black participants?

• Wouldn’t somebody scream bloody murder if there was an exclusive Miss White America pageant?

• What about a Miss Hispanic pageant?

•  Why is it we can say the "N" word when describing a racial slur, knowing damn well it simply replaces the word Nigger? Why is either word acceptable?

• Why in the hell can a Black person ever feel they can use the word, but somebody who is not Black is condemned for its use?

• If we are truly integrated, just how many Black friends do you really have? If you’re Black, how many White friends do you have? 

• Do you feel uneasy when approaching an unknown Black person(s) in public?

• Even though many Black/Hispanic/LGBTQ+ artists have been ignored in the past, have now been recognized, should there still be separate award shows for Blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ+ artists?

• With some ongoing profiling, would you feel safe after a police officer stopped your vehicle?

• What about the same scenario if  you are Black?

• Do you feel uneasy when a Black, Asian, or Hispanic doctor, or nurse shows up at your bedside?

• Even worse when they do not speak your version of English?

• Are you just as upset when a Black person is shot/killed in the City of Rochester as opposed to a White person?

• When you hear about rioting/looting, do you automatically assume it is a Black culprit?

• Does the idea of old lynchings still a matter of concern to you?

• Do you now know of, or perhaps still don’t know, about the Tulsa, Oklahoma Race Slaughter of entire neighborhood, where hundreds of Blacks were killed and thousands were left with nothing?

• Do you support the move in some cities and even the talk in some more liberal states, for the concept of ‘Slave Reparations’ hundreds of years in the past?... The awkward attempt to equalize race relations by giving millions of dollars to families of former slaves? 

• Do you cringe when news shows another Black man die at the hands of brutal cops? Even, when sometimes, the killing becomes later justified?

• Do you object, or sometimes object, moves in many Southern states to squash down historic racial tensions in school lessons?

• Do you feel the most definite uptick in Jewish, Oriental and Muslim violence?

• Do you feel a bit uneasy when a Jewish, Oriental, or Muslim spokesperson appears to complain about racism?

• Do you even dislike and add to the "BAD" words the use of the term "Oriental"?

• Could any of you/us, tell the facial difference between a Chinese and Japanese  individual? (Oooh, do look this one up) I dare you.

Okay, so why does racism exist after thousands of years? Why will it continue for thousands of years in the future? Bottom line, we are human. There will always be ‘terms’ - differences between you and me. Some may be less pronounced. I am cute, you are not. I am skinny, you not so much.

Now hear this! Black, Oriental, White, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ have the same tendencies to love...and hate. Yes, even those confused Russian  Communists cry once in a while.

Now, everybody clap your hands, probably not in unison, and sing Kumbya! (Another look it upper)

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Soucy, Ronald P.

WEBSTER: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 22, 2022 at age 86. Predeceased by his siblings Norman (Bert), Fredrick, Velma (Marshall) Wright and Richard, and grandson Jack. Survived by his loving wife Joan, of 34 years, children: Michael, Mark (Lisa), Michelle Steves, Maurice, Martin (Vicki), Irene (Russ) Impellizzeri, Richard Duke, Brenda Spoletta, […]

Read More
Ruetz, Margaret (Peggy) 

WILLIAMSON: Margaret (Peggy) Ruetz passed away surrounded by her family on May 16, 2023 at age 82.  She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, brothers, Richard, David, and Thomas. Peggy is survived by her Children, Jeff and his wife, Keira, Lisa Rush, and Dan and his wife, Deanna; long-time friend and companion, Don Seaman, grandchildren, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square