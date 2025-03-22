The Riddles for the Middles

Okay, we have all seen the mess the government is in. The Democrats and Republicans are in a classic fight over who is far right and who is far left, who controls and who is in the catch-up mode. It has been a battle that has gone on for decades, actually centuries. It is also not an exclusive American thing. Even the Greeks and Romans faced similar divides.

The problem today’s Democratic Party has is that the party flow has gone way, way too far left. Giving the working class and lower classes everything they want may be nice, but it is too expensive and results in a backlash. It has segmented the Party so much that even the normal working class is fed up with the Feds.

Yes, it would be ideal if everything was on a equal footing, but that is not how the human species operates. There are the haves and the have-nots. Trying to balance the whole mess is called socialism++ and that simply fails in the end.

One of the conflicts we have is attempting to balance capitalism, socialism and communism all within the social fabric.

No government in all of history has solved the problem, so that is the pickle we’re in.

The Republican thought is that less is more. Free trade, big defense, isolationism and tough stands on everything and everyone makes a happy society.

Yeah, that doesn’t work either.

The problem here is that the cream rises to the top. Quality or talent will always shine through, no matter what. Just like cream floating to the top of milk because it’s lighter, the best people or ideas will get the recognition they deserve.

Unfortunately, this causes more division between classes and only tends to make the rich richer.

It leaves an empty feeling in the gut of middle class Americans when all of a sudden they are faced with slashes in social security, Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans benefits.

Promised tax cuts that benefit industry, in the hopes saved money will increase production, jobs and growth has shown to fail, time and time again.

Loosening regulations flies in the face of reality as profits and manufacturing may grow, but at what cost?

As I pointed out in last weeks editorial, far left Democrats think that by lifting burdens like bail, sentencing, and increasing monies for every downtrodden project has its limits. Believe it or not, letting everybody out on little, or no bail is just plain stupid. It denigrates the purpose of laws to the point that infuriates the non-lawbreaker.

Democrats have to understand that not every potential crime breaker is either poor, or innocent. Yes, that may blow your mind/idea of punishment, but that is reality. If a man/woman has a history of crime, leave it up the judge to determine if the current arrest is bail/no bail.

Does the decision of the judge need to be judged? No, if we worked within established rules. Judges are like referees, they don’t always make the right calls, but the game goes on regardless. Tapping down the decision of local judges tips the balance of clear thought of the law. Yes, there will be inequities in justice, just as there are in life. Once again balancing law and justice becomes a political hammer on both sides of the equation.

Pretty soon the rest of America, The Middles, fear the Riddles of tax increases, courts, and the financing of the have-nots has gone off the ledge. Unions start to question the far left and a Party starts to disintegrate.

Bottom line, you simply cannot buy class, or equality. It has to be learned in a capitalist/democratic society.

Unfortunately success breeds the desire to push for more. That is when the Party in control usually goes too far bizarre and refuses to talk, reach across the aisle to debate issues, thinking they are the gods of the hill.

This dominance of voters, courts, industry and perceived societal norms and moral compass is what leads to the fall of a nation.

Just ask history.