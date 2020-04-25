The Sex Talk

You have to remember I grew up in the 50s in a Catholic home where I never even heard the word s-e-x.

I recall the time in Catholic grammar school when in the two mixed classes, the nuns separated the boys from the girls, putting each group in separate rooms.

One of the assistant priests entered the room with the boys and for the next exasperating 45 minutes this very unmarried and usually intoxicated priest, attempted to give a horny bunch of quasi-clueless boys a talk about the birds and the bees.

By the end of the very embarrassing “Talk”, the boys determined they pretty much knew more about the subject of sex than the red-faced priest.

We found out later the girls’ “Talk”did not go any better with the nuns. It mostly centered around why days before, poor little classmate Cynthia, excreted blood while sitting at her desk, in something described as the “curse”.

Earlier, year-older friend Jerry huddled several of us together to explain sex to us. Of course, he had it half ass-backward, but it was a start.

Moving on to more modern times. When oldest son, Wade was ready for the “Talk”, I pulled him aside and boldly proclaimed that if he had any questions regarding s-e-x, he could just ask. He thanked me, but by his demeanor, I knew I was already perhaps late in broaching the subject.

Moving on to younger son, Devin. I had learned how to deal with the new generations in regard to the “Talk”. “Look, I am going to buy you a subscription to “Playboy”. If you have any questions just ask.”

In a further discussion, I suggested he proceed carefully, with respect and understanding and, if necessary, use protection.

When I mentioned those early days of the “Talk” with my now grown (42 and 36 year old ) boys, Devin reminded me. “Look, Dad, I grew up in a good home, with good parents. That is why, unlike some of my friends, I never got arrested and never got a girl pregnant.”

Of course, nowadays, kids seem to know more earlier. Kind of glad I do not have to give any more talks about something not usually covered, but often learned on the streets and something I still have to ask my boys about on occasion.

MOVING ON…

MULCH! Every year I spread black mulch around the gardens. For some reason, it always seems to completely disappear, sinking below the level grounds every year, thus needing more mulch to be added the preceding years.

Normally, I go through about 30 bags. Please do not suggest I buy bulk. I find dropping the bags where it is needed preferable to loading wheelbarrows and dumping in some remote spots. Anyway, in Spring and through the Summer, my multiple gardens look like I know what I am doing. I am, however, finding as age creeps up, the task is more daunting. I even started earlier this year, in hopes of beating any overgrowth from popping up.

Alas, this Spring has been a son-of-a-bitch, with its dropping temps and wind. Planting new plants took a toll as outdoor plants littered the living room, awaiting the freezing break.

The pool is opening later than usual at the end of May. Already mowed the lawn three times and looking forward to the growing season.

CORONAVIRUS

As if… you have never heard of it, be prepared for the Fall when some experts predict the combination of the regular annual flu and a second coming of coronavirus may rear its ugly head. The flu killed 24,000 in eight months, coronavirus 42,000 in two months. You do the math.