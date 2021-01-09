The Ugly American

We are the greatest nation in the world. We are an entitled people with a superior attitude, technology, social structure. American products, vehicles, steel, ice cream are the best. We are a society of “free thinkers” who totally believe in the freedom of the individual to choose. We are a nation of laws. We are the self-appointed police nation to the world, confirmed by our personal growth and financial power. Basically, we are the chosen, the pure, that are on top of the heap.

Unfortunately all the above statements are crap. Perhaps have we overstated our importance in the world stage. We have a tendency to believe what we are told by our leaders, social media posts that can’t be wrong and we need not question. We are told what to wipe our ass with, who we should vote for, basically whatever the bigwigs tell us.

Our economy, racial equality, overall moral compass, right to choose and even our vehicles are woefully lacking. If a President tells us the elections are rigged, close to half of us seemed to believe it, even though it has been proven to be false.

If the leadership tells us ANTIFA is a terrorist group we must prepare and call out the national guard and extra police in anticipation - to handle the potential crowds...just in case. You know those nasty Black Lives Matter people. Many of them are, well...black.

Overall the encounter leads to Black beatings, hundreds of arrests and more social pain. But when tens of thousands are whipped up to a frenzy, we neglect to prepare for ample security. Those folks are white and manly good Americans - we believe it - especially if the President says it is so.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement hates police and somehow justify Blacks shooting Blacks. They want to de-fund police. No, it is not true but, the far right painted it that way.

The media is “fake”. Trump has indoctrinated us to mistrust all media except the far right. You don’t want to hear this, but past dictators have followed the same scenarios.

During Wednesday’s fiasco and attempted insurrection there were initially few arrests and, in the end, only four people died. Actually, five times as many people were arrested last year at the Washington BLM protest than at last Wednesday’s insurrection by thousands. The unmasked intruders at the capital uprising even posed for pictures.

The National Guard wasn’t activated for hours, meanwhile it was the wild west inside congressional rooms and offices.

At first, the politicians on both sides, media, including FOX and other far right social media blamed the President and his cronies.

It actually only took several hours before far right media, some politicians and social post idiots to turn cheeks and yes, blame those nasty Black people for inciting the riot.

On the House floor early on Thursday, hours after a violent, pro-Trump mob burst into the Capitol, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) expressed his anger at the perpetrators. But Gaetz wasn’t pointing the finger at fellow Trump supporters — instead, he suggested members of Antifa had secretly infiltrated the group to cause the chaos.

If you check, I mean actually check anything but Rupert Murdock media and a few Republican cowards with their speculation and trash talk trash talk, you would know the truth.

You mean it wasn’t ANTIFA and the BLM groups swinging those Trump and Confederate flags during the insurrection? Damn, it would be so much easier to blame those...black people.

Several weeks ago and actually for years, I have been warning readers about the Trump agenda and what would happen if and when a his ‘empire’ began to unwind.

Trump pardoned some of his lackeys such as former U.S. General, short-term national security advisor, pusher of election fraud conspiracies and overall scum bag, Michael Flynn. Flynn was the main man who suggested Trump suspend the Constitution, the same guy who also worked up the crowd last Wednesday to march on the capital building.

Ohhhh, the nasty letters, phone calls and subscription cancellations followed. ”Your full page rant in the latest edition of the Times, where your refer to Lt. General Michael Flynn (ret.) as a “scum bag” was a disgrace. Your hatred of Donald Trump is a disgrace.,” wrote one delusional letter writer. There were many more. I was branded as anything but a good, loyal Republican.

The question has always been posed, how did the German people allow, and fall behind a morally blind egomaniac like Hitler? How did an entire nation fall prey to such a monster?

The leader told them they were the greatest, purest, and destined to be great people and they fell for the rhetoric hook, line and sinker. The nationalism theme always plays well to an eager, wanting crowd, especially beginning with those far right enthusiasts. It is actually pretty easy and a method all dictators and crazy leaders have used and continue to use. Paint the mainstream media as ‘fake’, discredit opposition, find a fall guy or ethnic group to centrally hate and you have your winning formula.

Trump had one big advantage over past dictator agendas, he had social media!

Of course, the fake media, politicians and social posts are disgusting, but at least we know/knew their true intentions and feelings.

Yes, there were many, many readers, including notable Republicans, who praised my stand against Trump and his cronies, his election denial stand, his Hitler attempts at insurrection.

The big, big difference was that most letters and callers who agreed with my writings, asked NOT to have their letters printed, or their calls acknowledged. “I don’t want any backlash, stated one such person.

Those people are who I refer to in this column heading, “The Ugly Americans” - The majority of Americans who initially allowed Trump to play his game.

The Republican Party on the national, state and county level praised Trump, found ways to agree with even his backward policies. That is called being a ‘Party Loyalist’.

‘We the people’, the majority initially fell in line. Our retirement packages were sound and, on the surface the economy seemed strong. Democracy is great, as long as you do not look behind the curtain. Luckily, hopefully, the ouster of Trump and his many lies has awakened ‘The Ugly Americans’. But wait, there are still pockets of resistance, those who want to believe, hold out for the Trump Reich/Empire. There are still the social media hold-outs willing to believe the conspiracies.

Me? I will continue to rant, sometimes against the flow. It is called freedom of the press.