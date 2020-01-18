The ugly side of Pam Helming

This is how far some stupid politicians will go to cement support of some of their bigoted electorate.

Last week, Senator Pam Helming released a statement for her stand to make ‘Make English New York’s Official Language.’

In her statement Helming wrote:

“Citing the need to promote unity and create a common bond amongst all New York’s citizens, Senator Helming will continue her efforts to pass S.163, which would designate English as New York’s official language. In prior years, the New York State Legislature has taken action to designate an official state bird, flower, fish, insect, and even a state snack.

“We are a proud nation of immigrants. From across the world, people see the Statue of Liberty and New York as a beacon of hope and freedom. Immigrants travel here with a key bond of embracing liberty and enriching our culture and they make our state stronger. These success stories surround us and our state is known as a place where anything is possible and to dream big. One other key element that binds us as New Yorkers is the English language. By designating it as the official language of our state, we celebrate its unifying impact and encourage its adoption, as it helps bring us together as a state and nation,” said Senator Pam Helming.

ProEnglish, the nation’s leading advocate of official English, strongly supports Senator Helming’s sponsorship of legislation to make English the official language of New York. Stephen D. Guschov, Esq., the Executive Director of ProEnglish in Washington, DC, stated: “English has a historic role as America’s common, unifying language. A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports showed that 81% of Americans believe that English should be the official language of the United States. ProEnglish stands with Senator Helming concerning the need to promote unity and to create a common bond among all of New York’s citizens, and passage of S.163, which would designate English as New York’s official language, would accomplish this and would have an immediate, unifying impact in the Empire State.”

English is already the official language for a number of states across the United States and is the most commonly spoken language in the nation. Senator Helming’s legislation is carried in the Assembly by Assemblyman DiPietro.” Okay then, am I to assume Helming is a bit of a racist?

In a Trump land where division and hatred is promulgated, Helming has shown her true colors. Where current attacks on Jews and other minorities have become rampant, Helming wants to add her two cents. With all the division in the nation, why would any sane politician want to add fuel to the fire?

The idea is promoted that we hate immigrants, Jews, and anyone who either is not our shade, current belief, or talks in gibberish that is not pure English. Pretty much anyone who is not us.

We get annoyed when we make a phone call and an automated voice asks us English or Spanish? How about a wake-up call. The reason the question of English or Spanish is asked is because a growing number of the phone calls are from people of a Spanish/Hispanic background.

It is estimated that the U.S. Hispanic population surged another 1.2 million last year and now is a record 59.9 million, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

The percentage of Hispanics as part of the overall U.S. population also jumped to 18%.

A Pew Research Center analysis of the new data also found that between 2008 and 2018, “Latinos accounted for about half (52%) of all U.S. population growth over this period.”

Meanwhile, the white population saw negligible growth between 2015 and 2018, perhaps a concern to the uptick in hate crimes against anyone not white.

Gee, I wonder why the Republicans want to seal our borders and have severely limited even legal immigration?

Why, every time there is a killing of a white American by a person with a Hispanic background, brought up and touted as a reason that “They are murderers, rapists, etc…”

Actually, we true Americans kill far more, but that will not push a talking moment.

With the real global warming/climate change, the immigration/migration figures have been dramatic. People are fleeing regions affected by flooding, droughts, fires and the resulting in food shortages and violence that follow. This is happening all over the world, not just on our southern boarders.

So, will making English the official language in New York have any real impact? Absolutely NOT! It will however, soothe the souls of chest beating bigots who hate the changing times in America.

Perhaps the next push by Helming is to make Christianity the official religion, Caucasian the official color of New Yorkers? That will surely BIND us together.