There has to be balance

Most, but not always, the federal government has balance. Voters tend to break-up political party voting giving each of the major parties at least one of the senate, congress, or presidency spots.

When one party dominates all three branches there in an imbalance in the entire social fabric of right vs. left.

This is especially true in the current make-up of the federal top levels. With Republicans going bat-shit crazy with MAGA Trump far Right agendas, the electorate begins massive rallies in protest of many policies.

The same is true if Democrats control the houses and presidency. When Biden and Dems were in control the January 6th uprising (?) occurred.

Adding to the stew is when the Supreme Court becomes a bit out of whack with heavy right vs. left leaning judges.

The balance is usually restored in the next elections where either the senate, congress, or president is won by the outside party, usually in a massive change-over. Such will be the case in the upcoming November elections according to all the procrastinators, commentators and political pundits.

The current Trump administration went far off the wheels, giving the presidency a too far berth in expanding presidential powers. The senate and congress too began spiraling too far right, tampered only by Republicans standing up to Trump dominance and standing up for the Constitution.

The millions who march in the No Kings Day demonstrations fight for the balance between true social justice and out of control spending on defense and war.

Republicans, who are supposed to stand for the economics of thrift in government have usually gone overboard on spending deficits, as have Democrats when in power.

It becomes a defense spending up government crack-down on waste talk and action when more conservative voices rise above the chatter. When it comes to the Dems, social programs rise to the surface with a more liberal thought and discussion, sometimes too far.

On the current Republican side, a too far pro-Israel agenda has led to a war where thousands die, usually on the Islamic side. This not only ensures the American Jewish vote, but chest beating pro-Department of War rhetoric. American voters to the right like chest beating rhetoric.

Now, the current administration has a double whammy going. Trump’s 2027 budget proposes $1.5 trillion defense spending, with 10% domestic cuts on the chopping block. That would raise defense spending by some 44% while cutting non-defense discretionary programmes.

Trump’s proposal, which reflects his political priorities ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in November, comes amid mounting geopolitical tensions, with the administration deploying U.S. forces to the Middle East, even as rising fuel costs linked to the U.S.-Iran war add to economic strain at home.

The budget calls for a roughly $500 billion increase in military spending from current levels.

Something on the left has to go. Housing, agriculture, healthcare and environmental initiatives face cuts, alongside efforts to roll back more than $15 billion in funding tied to infrastructure and renewable energy.

There are also big cuts proposed to many ​major federal departments, including a 19% decrease for the U.S. Agriculture Department, a 12.5% cut for the U.S. Health Department and a 52% cut for the Environmental Protection Agency.

The budget proposes increased funding for immigration enforcement (ICE), including detention capacity, as well as a 13% boost for the Justice Department focused on violent crime.

Caveats include additional allocations include funding for aviation safety improvements and a $10 billion programme for construction and infrastructure projects in Washington, D.C. (Mostly Trump named projects).

As for Republican belt tightening?

Trump added $2.25 trillion to the national debt in his first year back in charge. Thus, showing how fast Washington’s red ink is piling up even amid DOGE hype and promises to pay it down.