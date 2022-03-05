Things to note:

Is Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and dictator, losing it? Yup, pictures of him social distancing from everybody by at least 20 feet, along with gruff statements and threats to world peace suggest that perhaps, his noodle is coming loose.

Not only has he single handily destroyed the Russian economy, but his generals are enforcing a not-so-successful attack on neighboring Ukraine much to the disdain to just about everybody on the planet.

Imagine, one guy has amassed such power that he has put the term ‘World War III’ back into a daily discussion. Imagine if one man suddenly died, or underlings in Russia had the balls to stand up to him.

*****

The world has poured out money, supplies and support for the refugees of Ukraine. Daily news stories and pictures bemoan the tragedies of the Russian invasion, but one notable story has emerged. No matter how many warm feelings have surfaced, the feelings towards Black refugees from Ukraine have reared their ugly heads. Surrounding nations open their arms to fellow White migrants, but students and residents from India and Asian countries are too often considered outcasts. This is especially true for third place Black refugees. Some things never change.

*****

Hats off to New York State Assembly Republicans. Claiming that, due to current economic conditions, the State should suspend the ‘zero emission’ power generation goal of 2050.

Claiming clean air and a healthy planet goal is admirable, it is too costly and perhaps we should abandon silly climate change standards. Let’s simply put off much needed goals in favor of just plain killing the planet.

“With so much happening in today’s world, it’s easy to overlook state regulations with long-term benchmarks. But the harsh realities we’re seeing in today’s energy sector should provide a cautionary tale. Now is the time for New Yorkers to take a long look at what the future holds and what the Climate Action Council recommends. I encourage everyone to make their voices heard,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

What an idiot!

*****

Now that COVID restrictions are being lifted and the economy is opening up, the ‘The People’s Convoy’ of truckers and far right supporters is continuing their transcontinental movement.

“The convoy is about freedom and unity: the truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds – Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Mormons, Agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats by getting in their own vehicles and following the big rigs from Adelanto toward the east coast!

Let’s see, we have transportation log jams, empty shelves of certain products leading to higher prices and these far rights are now suggesting we DELAY trucks to add to the problem...after the restrictions are being lifted?

“The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy,” said the release posted this week.

Suggestion, quit your bitching and get back to work. Load your trucks, deliver goods and help the country get back on track and make money while doing it.

Of course, far right questionable media and supporters are all in favor, but a little bit late to the party and looking really stupid in their dissolving goals.

*****

President Biden’s State of the Union speech delved into many of the topics you typically hear in a State of the Union address — the economy, health care, immigration — and while he spent a good chunk of time talking about the major story of the past two years (COVID-19), it was Biden’s remarks about Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine that resonated and drew a rare bipartisan ovation.

The Pointer report stated: As you would expect, Biden’s speech didn’t go over well with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who said, “As expected, it was an unmitigated, predictable disaster.” Hannity added, “Filled with smoke and mirrors. Detached from reality. Seemingly written, to be honest, by a kid in kindergarten, maybe first grade if we are generous. Delivered by someone in a steep mental decline.”

A CNN poll showed that when asked which topic was most important to them, 64% said the economy as compared to 36% who said Ukraine.

Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado reportedly had a moment or two of heckling Biden during his speech. Both sides of the aisle condemned the outbursts following the speech.

A more amusing moment occurred when Democrat majority leader Chuck Schumer from New York rose to applaud something Biden said and, well, no one jumped up with him.

*****

This should be an interesting race. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.

Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is now in a commanding position as he seeks a third term, beginning his run with more than $50 million and campaigning on a strongly conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. That leaves O’Rourke facing an uphill effort to recapture the magic of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he nearly ousted Ted Cruz.

*****

Seems the sales of the “Morning After Pill” in Texas has spiked since that state all but outlawed abortions. Texans have been ordering abortion pills online at record rates up 1180% in the first week after the Texas law took effect in September, increasing from about 11 purchases per day to more than 137 per day. Though orders decreased over the next few months, researchers found that they remained 175% higher than before the Texas law took effect. Anti-abortion-rights groups predict the pills will become more popular should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade later this year,

Abigail Aiken, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin stated: “I don’t want to say the law hasn’t forced anyone to remain pregnant, but I think it’s very likely that out-of-state care and self-managed abortion have made up the majority of the difference.”

Clinics in adjoining Texas states report massive jumps in abortion appointments, but people are also traveling to Louisiana, Alabama and Arkansas.