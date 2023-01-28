This and That

Believe it, or not, there are some people who deny the Holocaust ever happened.

The Holocaust (Shoah) is the term for the murder of around six million Jews and other peoples by the Nazi regime and their collaborators during the Second World War.

Between 1941 and 1945, the Nazis sought to eliminate the entire Jewish community of Europe.

The survey commissioned by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that the number of respondents who believe the Holocaust is a myth was higher than in any of the other five nations previously surveyed, with 23 percent of adults under 40 and 12 percent of all respondents believing the Holocaust is a myth or the number of Jews killed has been greatly exaggerated.

It also found that 54% of all respondents — and 59% of those aged under 40 — do not know that 6 million Jews were murdered. Some 29 percent believe that the figure is 2 million or fewer.

2014 survey revealed something shocking: Only about half the world’s population knows about the Holocaust. Indeed, the survey — which consulting firm First International Resources conducted in over 100 countries and on 53,000 people — found that just over 54 percent of participants had heard of the Holocaust.

There were actual witness testimonies, some escapees, film and photographs, along with admissions and precise paperwork that laid out the Nazi horrors in detail.

The story of teenage diarist Anne Frank is known across the world. But a new survey suggests a “disturbing” lack of awareness about the Holocaust in the Netherlands, where she and her family hid for years before being discovered and deported to a Nazi concentration camp.

Far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes had his Twitter account restored by the platform on Tuesday, but he’s apparently already been subjected to another suspension. Surprise, surprise, Fuentes, is also a Holocaust denier who caused controversy for former President Donald Trump when he joined Kanye West for a dinner with the Republican leader at Mar-a-Lago in November.

Yeah, he is still a Trump supporter/election denier, as are too many Republicans today. Regardless of the facts, people are willing to sacrifice their morals and logic for false gods.

There are millions of Russians who believe the sacred word of Vladimir Putin and the propaganda spewed out on a daily basis, that justify the invasion of Ukraine. Thousands killed, but we conveniently watch from our safe house.

There have been numerous atrocities and mass killings dotting the past and present, but too many have the attitude that if it is over there, someplace else, then it is either this, or that.

Now if gas and food prices rise, then too many have a good reason to be concerned. It effects the US. But we can always blame short-term inconveniences on our own government.

Yeah, the Holocaust may, or may not have happened in some minds, but you can never really believe the media, except the far right guys, right?

You know that old adage “Those Who Do Not Learn History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” Really?

So why do we fall into the same, safe rhetoric that divides nations, families?

The truth is not always convenient to our philosophical/social well being, or our political leanings.

We are after all, just human. Couples who do not learn from their fights, break up. People who don’t learn from their mistakes don’t mature.

Yeah, that sounds like a good this, or that.