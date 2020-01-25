Three, yes even 4 days in the same clothes

Yes, it is true. I can be found in the same set of clothes–socks, pants, shirt and even undies for up to four days. My next record is going for an entire week!

Before you think I stink, let me explain. I absolutely hate going out of the house. After all my surgeries and medical melioidoses (Look it up), I have become a homebody, no, more accurately a hermit. I only leave the dwelling if I absolutely have too.

I get up at 4:30-5 a.m., let the dogs out, take a few moments in the hot tub, or the in-bedroom sauna, take a shower and start work.

Anyone – and I mean anyone – who knows me, never expects more that a pair of blue jeans and a button down shirt. (t-shirt in the hot weather).

After I have answered all the calls, written all the news that is fit to print, responded to e-mails, read all the news from several sources, the day is complete.

I interrupt the work schedule with a short nap, meals, snacks and dog activities. Later in the day I watch and listen to a multitude of news and settle down at night with a favorite wine, wife, and TV programming.

The only time I usually vary from this format is when Wife Patti drags me to one of her social functions. Of course, I protest leading up to the event, on the way to the event, and while at the event. This is followed by constant complaints on the drive home as well and next morning recaps of why I hate going out.

I am getting off track, back to the clothes thing.

Every evening, when it is time to get in my PJs, along with Wife Patti, I take all the daily clothes, throw them immediately in the washer. Either later that evening, or sometime during one of my sleep-breaking pee breaks, I take the clothes out of the washer and into the dryer. Please understand the laundry room is located in the hallway next to the office, bedroom and bathroom. This also works with towels and other daily use fabrics.

I wake up in the morning, take the clothes from the night before out of the dryer. At this point I look at the same, clean clothes I wore yesterday and instead of folding, or whatever, I put on the same clean clothes I wore yesterday.

This system has no drawbacks for me and besides Wife Patti agrees to the process since she abhors ironing and it takes, or reduces time over the ironing board. To be honest, If I did not adopt this process, shirts would run out before ironing ever occurred.

Since I am a hermit, no one ever notices. The only drawback is when I forget in a nightly trip to the bathroom to move the daily wear from the washer to the dryer. That is the only reason I have not gone for the Holdraker record of a week, or more, without wearing the same clothes.

The way I look at it, this really saves wear and tear on different sets of clothes. It also eliminates the puzzling time wasted on deciding what to wear.

Of course this only works in cold, cool or warm weather. In the summer months the system is thrown in havoc when I do assorted gardening and outside projects.

Yes, daughter-in-law Christie, who often works at the house, is sometimes puzzled as she swears I was wearing the same clothes yesterday. Once I described my hermit clothes system I knew she would adapt to the “Lazy Man’s” style of life.

I should really patent this stuff.