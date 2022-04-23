Time for a vacuum cleaner update

Longtime readers of this column know I am a vacuum cleaner lover and self-proclaimed expert. If it’s new, better and the latest, I am there.

I admit I have no fewer that three (or more) vacuums, and keep one in every room, including large uprights, cordless and hand-held versions.

I have now three longer hair dogs and two felines. The front door is busy, and years ago we decided wall-to-wall carpeting is dumb. Wood floors were put throughout areas where wall-to-wall became a nuisance. You get a worn area, or unremovable spot and wall-to-wall becomes an albatross.

In our home, area rugs that can be replaced are the norm. Still, the rugs must be thoroughly vacuumed and washed on a regular basis.

Avoiding the high cost of Dyson vacuums was a staple, finding the Shark brand more that adequate. Not only do the much lower priced Sharks have the power and hair self-cleaning rollers, necessary for longer haired dogs, but they have adequate dust bins and ease of operation.

BUT WAIT!

Yes, I ventured into the world of Dyson.

Not only does the Dyson have far superior dirt suction, but overall it does a far better job.

Do not expect to thrive in the Dyson world without spending high $300 to $400 hundred dollars and up, far more than the Shark $200 to $300 hundred dollar models.

I was surprised how much more fine dust and dirt the Dyson pulls in. It does have its drawbacks however. Larger debris, pieces of paper and assorted items are difficult to pick up. Also, the dust/dirt collection bins should be lager. The Dyson also lacks the self-cleaning main roller that must be hand-cleaned to remove longer animal and wife hairs.

The Dyson normally has a larger roller/head width that has pluses for larger carpets, but more difficult to maneuver around furniture.

Over-all the Dyson, if you can afford it, is a better buy.

*****

The weather has been subtly changing. This year I was able to finish my major garden and lawn projects due to this year’s warmer April.

The heated pool is slated for opening on May 20th. The mulch and stone are in place and early weeding and trimming is complete. This week, the fast growing lawn was mowed for the season opener.

*****

AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) is urging NY residents to contact state lawmakers to support legislation (S.4370 / A.7245. The legislation has been proposed to ban the shady pay-for-delay deals that drug companies use to postpone consumer access to lower-cost generic drugs.

AARP Spokesperson wrote: “

It’s outrageous that New Yorkers and other Americans pay three times what people in other countries pay for the same prescription drugs. But our state lawmakers can help.”

*****

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and state officials started to boast that Operation Lone Star — a now multibillion-dollar initiative launched in March 2021 to battle cross-border crime — had resulted in thousands of arrests, multiple drug seizures and numerous referrals of unauthorized immigrants to the federal government for deportation.

But Wait! Just like many questionable statements and numbers, a closer look discovered:

• The state’s data includes arrests and charges that had no connection to the border.

• The arrest data includes work done by troopers stationed in the targeted counties before Operation Lone Star’s launch.

• Arrest and drug seizure data does not show how the operation’s work is distinguished from that of other law enforcement agencies.

Imagine, politicians scrambling facts to meet their questionable goals.

*****

Days after former President Trump launched a tirade for criticizing the then-President, Minnesota Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar, received threatening e-mails from Florida resident/Trump god follower David Hannon. He threatened to kill her and three other members of Congress through e-mails. He pled guilty last week in U.S. District Court. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,00 fine.