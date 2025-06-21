To die or not to die...that is the question

Okay, here is a scenario.

I have cancer running throughout my body. The pain is excruciating and numerous doctors said soon my organs would be shutting down.

Oh sure, they can med me up to a point of pure gaga for the remaining weeks, months, but why?

Why should I have to suffer, along with family watching me deteriorate to sure fire oblivion?

Do I have the right to die on my terms? If I control the manner and the button to go quietly by inserting final medication to put me asleep permanently, should the government, or some whacked up religious doctrine prevent me from peace?

According to a s Statement Regarding Physician-Assisted Suicide The Most Reverend Salvatore R. Matano, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester - the answer is no.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned that both the State Assembly and the New York State Senate have passed legislation approving Physician-Assisted Suicide. Once again, a majority of members of New York State’s legislators have failed to recognize and to protect God’s precious gift of life.

The precious life of the new born child is the same precious life of the old and the frail, the weak and the suffering, the ill and the infirm, the distraught and the sorrowful. As we care for the child so must we care for all persons in the vast spectrum of human life. When we subjectively determine when life begins and ends, when it is viable or not, or when it is too burdensome to endure, we begin a path toward self-destruction. Life is no longer precious, but just another commodity in the business of living. Relativism becomes the absolute, and even the value of life itself is questioned.

The value of persons who are gravely ill and/or at the end of their lives is currently being questioned and their very lives threatened by this growing movement in our society to end life prematurely. Now both bodies of the New York State Legislature have approved the bill to legalize physician-assisted suicide for patients diagnosed with a terminal illness. This legislation asks those in the medical profession, a vocation dedicated to the service of life, to assist in the termination of the very lives they have pledged to heal and to comfort at life’s most critical moments."

Matano went on to state that serving advanced cancer patients, was described as a “palliative care and hospice trailblazer.”

Dr. Brescia, former Executive Medical Director of Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, had noted that with groundbreaking advances in pain medicine, “the physical aspects of pain can be managed effectively for all patients. [W]e have found that, with attention, affection and high quality care, we can prevent patients from saying they want to die”

How about this scenario?

Following several months of pregnancy tests, it is revealed that your baby has no brain, is severely malformed and has absolutely no chance of survival.

Should the mother carry an all-but-dead child to full term, knowing that the excruciating months ahead are for naught?

Texas lawmakers thought this was okay, since life, even without any hope, would preserve life (???). No abortion should be performed and any couple, mother, doctor that believes otherwise should be treated as a criminal with severe legal punishment to follow if they disagree.

Of Course, it was a majority of male legislators who passes the law. Of course, it was an overly male-dominated Catholic church, with its righteous obscure dignity, that has stated that any life ending journey must be at their god’s will and not by self-assisted suicide. Once again, male government and religious hokey-pokey decides that life, above common sense, is justified.

To die, or not to die, that is the question, but is it really?