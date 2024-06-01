Trials and Tribulations

On Thursday’s Trump received 34 Guilty verdicts on his efforts to disguise a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Do I agree with the whole Trump trial on the charges, NO! But I also do not agree with the way the Hunter Biden charges were handled. Everything is tit for tat.

Trump supporters, no matter how many times they face the truth, twist their minds around and defy logic.

Imagine a Party member, either Republican or Democrat so hell bent on an election that they would sacrifice their own morals in support of a candidate.

In a story out this week, the Secret Service has devised plans to protect the former president, if he is ever sentenced to prison for any myriad illegal activities.

Another Republican lawyer lost their license. Jenna Ellis, an ex-attorney for former President Trump, has agreed to have her law license suspended for three years in Colorado for her role in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Ellis pleaded guilty in October to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the Georgia 2020 election interference case, in which Trump and 17 others were indicted for engaging in an unlawful conspiracy to keep the former president in power.

Trump has become extremely radical, if not totally unhinged. Apart from the crimes he is charged with, some of the statements he has made about revenge, NATO, love of Russia’s Putin, derogatory statements about all who oppose him, and some statements that are downright ridiculous have led to a real fear of this wannabe and what he might do if he is elected president again.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Trump is soliciting the hell out of donors to stay afloat, promising post election guarantees.

The Washington Post reported some of the country’s top donors met Trump at a luxurious New York hotel earlier this month. He told the group that a businessman had recently offered $1 million to his presidential efforts and wanted to have lunch.

“I’m not having lunch,” Trump responded, according to donors who attended. “You’ve got to make it $25 million.” Another businessman, he said, had traditionally given $2 million to $3 million to Republicans. Instead, Trump told the donor that he wanted a $25 million or $50 million contribution or he would not be “very happy.”

On top of that Trump promised oil companies he would remove conservation and climate change restrictions and do away with electric vehicle and home energy incentives. Yup, pesky climate change be damned, full speed ahead on donations.

Nice to know that not only Trump loyalists can be sold down the river, but big donors as well.

I had to laugh at Trump defense lawyers branding former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen a liar, when Trump himself spreads lies like fire at every opportunity. Mind you, Trump has been sued well over 2500 times by cheated contractors, business firms and individual people. Most of Trump’s business ventures over the years have either been failures, with several ending in outright bankruptcy for the company. Several more having been dissolved as fraudulent. His recent touted ventures are largely in significant debt - his prize golf courses are in money shambles.

Many of his previous cabinet members, and close associates - the ones not already indicted - are against his return and have long abandoned his quests. He has vilified agencies that don’t align with his moods and methods and almost doubled the national debt during his past presidential term.

Yet his rhetoric and lies somehow align with the people who feel gas costs too much and inflation is due to what the current administration is doing, or not doing. Any real, somewhat educated human being who does his/her homework knows this is incorrect.

On top of everything else, January 6th did happen, we all saw it unfold right before our very eyes, although Republicans now think it was all imaginary and have various justifications and excuses why it occurred.

The Republican Party, the judicial system, are the victims of the masses of Red Hats denying the corroding of the U.S. Constitution.

Several other so-called democracies around the world are facing the same challenges and problems as a complacent society is willing to accept anything the leaders chant and the mobs absorb. Please wake up and realize we are being led down a path of destruction.

Jumping to conclusions and believing the unbelievable is not the right, or left answer.

Moving on...

President Biden’s fear of losing any of the Jewish vote has cowered him into the position of turning a blind eye.

It was reported that the sale of 2000 pound bombs to Israel has nothing to do with the number of innocent civilians dying in Gaza. But one 2000 pound bomb dropped on suspected Hamas location can obliterate anyone within two football fields of its detonation. Republicans are not much better in the true humanity realization as party members have inequitably lined up in total support of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who has openly admitted that of the 36,000+ Palestinian deaths, probably a third were actually Hamas members/leaders, soldiers. So much for civilian death numbers.

Experts said Israel used a U.S.-made bomb in last Sunday’s deadly strike in Rafah. Experts identified fragments of a bomb found near the site of the strike, which killed at least 45 people in the southern Gaza city and sparked outrage. President Biden said this month he would cut off weapons to Israel if it invaded Rafah. The U.S. hasn’t done that despite Israel’s offensive.

Donald Trump told campaign donors that, should he return to the White House in November, he would deport pro-Palestinian student demonstrators in order to get them to “behave”. So much for free speech and the constitution again.

Meanwhile the number and amounts of student loan forgiveness that Biden is handing out to wrangle the young voting blocs is increasing. Who says you cannot buy votes? Neither presidential candidate is on sound ground, but push come to shove, I would rather go with preserving the Constitution and human rights over a potential collapse of our democracy. Biden and Trump will not survive far into the future, but all of us will have to deal with the outcome of the 2024 elections.