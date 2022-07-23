Trump gets thumped again

Just how much evidence, truth, do Trump loyalists/followers really need?

After Thursday night’s House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the eighth hearing detailed the 187 minutes of what the former President was doing during the breach of the Capitol.

Trump was earnestly watching FOX News TV, which was detailing the insurrection, and he was hoping to ride the chariot of a riot into another ride of power.

Yes, after working up a crowd with false rhetoric, lies and deception, Trump refused to tell rioters to stop and instead Tweeted, took calls from morons like Rudy Guiliani, and ignored his family and staff to intervene to stop the madness.

FOX staff, fellow Republicans, attempted to contact those in the White House in an effort to get Trump to put out a video urging the rioters to go home. Instead, the committee showed out-takes of Trump trying to only quasi-relieve some of the pressure on the Capital.

As rioters breached the Capitol, Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives and told security to say goodbye to their families.

The chilling moment was relayed by an anonymous White House security member to the committee.

“There were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth,” the security official said in a video played by the committee. “For whatever the reason was on the ground, the VP detail thought that this was about to get very ugly.”

The calls were so “disturbing,” the White House official said, that they “didn’t like talking about it.”

Over the radio, the official heard the vice president’s detail screaming, calling it “chaos,” and were concerned they would have to use “lethal options” to protect Pence.

“If we lose any more time, we may lose the ability to leave,” one Secret Service agent said. “If we are going to leave we need to do it now.”

Yes, Trumpsters, without a moral compass, his was your god trying to subvert the Constitution and forever change the United States, all in an effort to maintain power.

On January 6th at 2:24 p.m. Donald J. Trump tweeted:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

That Tweet forced the vice president back into hiding in the Capitol.

Pence had to be evacuated a second time inside the Capitol at 2:26 p.m. on Jan. 6 after a tweet from Trump said Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” Trump had been pressuring Pence to reject certain electors that Joe Biden won in order to tilt the election in his favor.

The committee showed surveillance footage of Pence and his security heading back to hiding inside the Capitol, coming within 40 feet of rioters.

“The attack escalated quickly right after the tweet,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va. “During this chaos, What did President Trump do at that point? He went back to calling senators to try to further delay the Electoral College.”

Matthew Pottinger, who resigned as Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser, told the committee the tweet was “the opposite of what we really needed at that moment.”

Luria said Trump called Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, one of his closest allies in the Senate, who quickly told the president he had to hang up to take cover.

In the follow-up to the Jan. 6th insurrection, major Republicans, such as House leader Kevin McCarthy, and other leaders spoke out against Trump.

Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger said House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was “scared and begging for help” on Jan. 6.

Jared Kushner also told the House panel that McCarthy called him. He got the sense the lawmaker was “scared.”

“Leader McCarthy, who was one of the president’s strongest supporters, was scared and begging for help. President Trump turned him down, so he tried to call the president’s children,” Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, said.

The January 6 committee also played testimony from several former Trump White House officials who said that McCarthy spoke to Trump on the phone as the violence unfolded at the Capitol and urged him to tell the rioters to stop.

But wait! Still hoping to gain some sort of dignity in Trump’s score of supporters, McCarthy soon changed his tune, instead he began grovelling at Trump’s feet for future support.

By the way, NY Republican Governor candidate Lee Zeldin and our 24th Congressional District candidate Claudia Tenney, are avid Trump supporters. Even Republican local party bigwigs support these clowns.

I find it interesting that President Biden has the lowest poll numbers of support across the nation, but when it comes to a potential 2024 clash between Biden and Trump, Biden still comes out on top.

Trump is crashing, crashing, crashing and the Republican hierarchy is looking far beyond Trump for a future.

Trump still claims the lies of the 2020 results, even after all the court decisions and setbacks. He still mocks not only the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), but former appointed judges, staff and family that have all come to their senses.

Still, there are the Trumpsters on Route 441 in Walworth and Marion hoping to resurrect the traitor Trump and too many Republicans holding on to his torn coattails. There are Trumpsters online refusing to give up on their god. It has come to the point where it is now acceptable to feel sorry for all the Trump army, as their reality begins to take hold.